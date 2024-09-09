Polysense Unveils Revolutionary iEdge 4.0-Powered UV Sensors: Pushing the Boundaries of Precision Radiation Monitoring

Polysense launches iEdge 4.0-enabled full covered UVA, UVB, UVC and UVABC sensors for health care, agriculture and environmental industries

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major stride towards enhancing environmental stewardship and technological innovation, Polysense Technologies Inc., a renowned leader in the field of environmental sensing technology, has proudly announced the launch of its groundbreaking iEdge 4.0-enabled full covered UV sensors—UVA, UVB, UVC and UVABC sensors, since the launch of small detection range UVA and UVC sensors on Apr. 26, 2023. (https://www.einpresswire.com/article/630092794/polysense-launches-iedge-4-0-byod-based-smart-indoor-and-outdoor-uv-sensors) These advanced sensors, seamlessly integrated into the iEdge 4.0 ecosystem, represent a significant leap forward in the realm of high-precision, real-time UV radiation monitoring, catering to a diverse array of industries including healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science.

The introduction of iEdge 4.0 technology within Polysense's UV sensors marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of environmental monitoring. This cutting-edge innovation empowers users to assess the intricate impacts of ultraviolet radiation on human health, plant growth, and overall environmental quality with unparalleled precision. By leveraging the power of iEdge 4.0, these sensors enable a new level of accuracy and reliability in UV radiation measurements, transforming the way we monitor and manage UV exposure across various sectors.

In healthcare, the deployment of iEdge 4.0-enabled UV sensors ensures that UV disinfection and treatment protocols are executed with the utmost efficacy. By continuously monitoring UV radiation levels, these sensors help maintain optimal disinfection conditions, safeguarding patient safety and enhancing treatment outcomes. Similarly, in agriculture, these sensors play a crucial role in optimizing crop exposure to sunlight, maximizing growth potential and yield quality. By precisely measuring UVA, UVB, UVC and UVABC radiation, farmers can adjust their cultivation strategies to harness the full benefits of natural light while mitigating potential harmful effects.

For environmental agencies, the ability to track UV levels with iEdge 4.0-powered sensors is invaluable. These sensors provide real-time data on UV radiation levels, enabling agencies to issue timely public health advisories and conduct ecological assessments with greater accuracy. This information is crucial for understanding the impact of UV radiation on ecosystems and developing effective mitigation strategies.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

"At Polysense Technologies, we are deeply committed to developing technologies that contribute to a sustainable future," said Alina Wu, Marketing Manager of Polysense Technologies. "Our new iEdge 4.0-enabled UV sensors are a testament to this commitment, offering accurate and reliable data that can drive positive environmental change. We believe that by empowering industries with the tools to monitor and manage UV radiation effectively, we can contribute to healthier communities, more productive agriculture, and better-informed environmental policies."

Comprehensive Sensor Lineup for Diverse Applications

Polysense's iEdge 4.0-enabled UV sensor portfolio is designed to cater to the specific needs of various environments, both indoor and outdoor. The indoor sensor range includes UVA, UVB, UVC, and broad-spectrum UVABC sensors, each offering a detection range of 0 to 400 mW/cm² and tailored to meet the unique requirements of indoor spaces. These sensors are ideal for applications such as UV disinfection in hospitals, UV-curing processes in manufacturing, and UV exposure monitoring in research laboratories.

For outdoor applications, Polysense has developed a robust line of UV sensors that are tailored for harsh environmental conditions. These sensors, including models PSS-33406G, PSS-33406H, and PSS-33406J, offer a detection range of 0 to 4 mW/cm² and are compatible with RS485, 0-5V, and 4-20mA output options, ensuring seamless integration into existing monitoring systems. These sensors are ideal for tracking UV index levels, monitoring solar radiation for renewable energy applications, and conducting ecological assessments in remote locations.

Polysense's new iEdge 4.0-enabled UV sensor portfolio is meticulously designed to meet the specific demands of various environments, both indoor and outdoor. These PSS sensors can work seamlessly with WxS terminal, which includes WxS8800 for LoRaWan, WxS9800/9900 for NB-IoT and/or LTE CatM, WxSC800 for LTE Cat1:

• Indoor UVA Sensors: PSS-334061 to PSS-334064 offer a detection range from 0 to 400 mW/cm², accommodating diverse indoor UVA measurement requirements.

• Indoor UVB Sensors: PSS-334066 to PSS-334068 provide a detection range from 0 to 400 mW/cm², ideal for precise indoor UVB radiation quantification.

• Indoor UVC Sensors: PSS-334069 to PSS-33406C cover a detection range from 0 to 400 mW/cm², designed for accurate UVC radiation detection in controlled environments.

• Indoor Broad Spectrum UVABC Sensors: PSS-33406D to PSS-33406F detect across the UV spectrum, with a range of 0 to 400 mW/cm², suitable for comprehensive indoor UV analysis.

• Outdoor UV Sensors: PSS-33406G, PSS-33406H, and PSS-33406J are tailored for outdoor use, with a detection range of 0 to 4 mW/cm² and compatibility with RS485, 0-5V, and 4-20mA output options, ensuring robust outdoor deployment.



About Polysense Technologies:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Polysense Technologies Inc. has evolved from its beginnings in data telecommunications to a prominent role in IoT data sensing. With a guiding principle of "sensing and connecting the world," the company offers comprehensive solutions that integrate sensing and communication for the IoT market. Polysense's innovative approach has established a global customer base, with partners in over 150 countries.

