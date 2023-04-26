Polysense launches iEdge 4.0 BYOD based Smart Indoor and Outdoor UV sensors

Build Your Own Devices with Polysense Technologies Polysense Smart TH Sensors

Polysense UV sensors provide effective solutions to protective human people from UV harm which comes from widely deployed UV disinfection lamp

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/polysense/) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today released Indoor and outdoor UV sensors which can be used to protective people from the harm caused by the UV, which widely deployed in hospitals or factories. UV sensors can be combined with WxS8800 (LoRaWan), WxS7800 (WiFi), WxS9900 (NB-IoT), WxSB800 (LTE Cat M/eMTC) to provide various communications case.

As the fundamental physical quantity, UV is widely existed in natural world or man-made environment. In the Corona Virus epidemic period, UV lamps are widely deployed in hospitals, school classrooms, or other working places to protective people from infect. As UV is harm to people, actively monitor the UV lamps working and turn off immediately are mandatory at these facilities. At some cases, people need to monitor and make sure the UVC lamps are working, if the UV functions disabled or UV intensity decreased, immediate alarm should be triggered.

UV sensors are becoming the increased requirements for those scenarios in working, living and studying sites.

Polysense PSS-334061(detected wavelength 240-370nm, IP67), and PSS-334062(Indoor version,254nm) are the right sensors for above use case. PSS-334061 is an outdoor version which provide 0-15 grade level output, and PSS-334062 is an indoor version which provide 0-5mw/ cm² detection range.

“We shipped the products to world-wide customers already which are deployed to be as UV disinfect lamp monitoring sensors. With more and more customer inquiries and shipping of the products, we upgrade the performances to meet the UVC requirements and provide more flexible solutions combined WiFi WxS7800, LoRaWan WxS8800 or NB-IoT WxS9900 or LTE CatM/eMTC WxSB800, or your private communications technologies based on the open architecture and BYOD features.” Said Alex Wu, President and CEO of Polysense Technologies. “We are sure the new upgraded UV sensors will meet most customer’s requirements with WxS smart terminal combinations”

Polysense PSS UV sensors product numbers:

 PSS-334061 UV Sensor (Range:0-15 grade, outdoor)

 PSS-334062 UV radiation sensor (Range:0~5mw/cm², indoor,12VDC)

PSS sensors need to be combined with WxS terminals to build final smart UV sensors, with different product number, examples as LoRaWan:

WxS8800-334061 UV Smart Sensor & RTU 2-in-1 Terminal(Range:0-15 grade, outdoor)

WxS8800-334062 UV radiation Smart Sensor & RTU 2-in-1 Terminal (Range:0~5mw/cm², indoor)

“We deploy Polysense LoRaWan and NB-IoT UV smart sensors national wide to provide UV disinfect lamp working status in food processing plant and airport” said a person who does not want to be named from an Oceania service provider, “ Polysense provide flexible solutions based on our NB-IoT network with their WxS9900 series, and LoRaWan product WxS8800 to supplement where our network does not cover. Polysense modular and configurable products provide flexible enablement for our services commitment to our valuable customers.”

Availability

Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

About Polysense

Founded in 2013 and Located in Santa Clara, California, Polysense starts the business from EPON/GPON focused edge products in data telecommunications industry, and expands the value proposition to data sensing focused IoT industry after we realized the next stop of Information Technologies development will be ubiquitous sensing for the upcoming smart digital things world. With the business philosophy of "sensing and connecting the world" in mind, the company is committed to providing the end-to-end integrated solutions of "universal sensing and communication" for the Internet of Things market. Empowered by iEdge 4.0 virtual micro kernel IoT Things OS and the cutting-edge configurable and modular open architecture, Polysense provides BYOD (Build-Your-Own-Devices) capabilities and services of white label, rebrand, OEM and ODM to simplify the sensing complexity and reduce the sensing cost in the real things world.

Polysense IoT products include decoupled various chemical and physical sensors and communications of LoRaWan, WiFi, NB-IoT, Cellular LTE Cat1 and Cat4, which will be expanded to next planned area of Sigfox, BT/BLE, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Mesh and 5G mmTC. Private communication and protocol technologies are easier to be expanded and grafted so that various IoT terminal products are available for those such as satellite communications.

With the global customers and partners over 150 countries, we will continuously contribute to the digital transformation of business, work, life and study of human beings. let’s sensing and connecting the digital world together with the BYOD services of Polysense Technologies!

Please visit Polysense at www.Polysense.net for further info.

Polysense Press Contact: Lavinia Chen

Email: PR@polysense.net

Web: http://www.polysense.net