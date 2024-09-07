Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/FOUND PROPERTY/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3003231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker                            

STATION:  Shaftsbury Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 09/05/24 @ 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Mile Marker 18/4, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: N/A - Found Property



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/24 at approximately 1716 hours Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious items left within a pull off located on US RT 7, within the Town of Shaftsbury. The items were reported as a possibly a blood covered blanket and a large knife.


Troopers arrived on scene and located the items. It was determined the blanket and large knife were not blood covered. It appeared as though the items had fallen out of a vehicle. The items were gathered and brought back to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for safe keeping. These items belong to you or someone you know, please contact the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks, where arrangements can be made to return them to their owner.  


Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

