SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/FOUND PROPERTY/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

CASE#: 24B3003231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 09/05/24 @ 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Mile Marker 18/4, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: N/A - Found Property









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/24 at approximately 1716 hours Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious items left within a pull off located on US RT 7, within the Town of Shaftsbury. The items were reported as a possibly a blood covered blanket and a large knife.





Troopers arrived on scene and located the items. It was determined the blanket and large knife were not blood covered. It appeared as though the items had fallen out of a vehicle. The items were gathered and brought back to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for safe keeping. These items belong to you or someone you know, please contact the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks, where arrangements can be made to return them to their owner.



