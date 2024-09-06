Tips for Living with Roommates

Another Move-In Weekend has come and gone, and many new students are now sharing a room with someone else for the very first time. This is the beginning of an exciting chapter! Roommates can become close friends and part of your support system in college. At the same time, living with a roommate can be challenging. It may take time to get comfortable in your new living situation—here are some tips for making the transition to college living as seamless as possible!

Communication is Key

The first step toward developing a good relationship with your roommate is having honest communication. Be truthful with your roommate about your living habits so you can find the routines and ground rules that work best for both of you. It can be helpful to make a written roommate agreement that you can refer to if problems arise. Your RA might provide a form for you to fill out, or you can make your own using this blog as a guide!

Guest Policy

When you sit down to talk with your roommate, make sure you discuss how you feel about having other people in your room. Do you want your room to be a social hub? How much do you value alone time? Are there times in the day when you would rather have no guests over? Consider both your study habits and your social battery when coming up with a guest policy.

Cleanliness

Cleanliness is one of the most common sources of tension between roommates. It is likely that you and your roommate will have different ideas of what "neat” looks like. Living with a roommate is different than living by yourself. Your messy room is not just yours to deal with; it’s theirs, too. Consider making a chore chart or collaborating on a schedule for cleaning. Work together to figure out what feels most comfortable and productive for both of you.

Early Birds vs. Night Owls

Everyone has different sleep schedules in college. Some students do their best studying late at night, while others like to wake up early to get a morning workout in. Communicate about your habits early on so you and roommate can be considerate of each other's sleep and study schedules throughout the year.

Sharing

Are you open to sharing clothes if your roommate asks first? Is the mini fridge communal? Can your roommate borrow your toothpaste when they run out? Whether you love to share or prefer to keep things for yourself, make sure to communicate this and set expectations for which things are to be shared and which are not.

Respecting Boundaries

Once you have these conversations and establish boundaries, you and your roommate will be set up for success! Throughout the year, keep each other’s boundaries and preferences in mind. It is a good idea to check in with each other mid-semester or mid-year to see how you are doing. Even if this means just pulling out your roommate agreement and reading over it together, it can be a helpful reminder.

Get to Know Each Other!

During your first semester on campus, make an effort to get to know your roommate. Schedule quality time together, whether this means going to breakfast together at the COG, attending a SpikeNite, or taking an evening walk on campus. You may not become best friends, but it’s important to know each other well enough to feel comfortable in your living situation. Take the time to find out what interests and characteristics you share. You and your roommate already have one thing in common: you are embarking on an exciting new journey in college!