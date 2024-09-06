Harnessing AI for Sustainable Solutions: GreenTech Event by YEH and IICSR Group powered by YiiES

IICSR Group Logo

AI+Greentech on 2nd October Event by YEH and IICSR Group powered by Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Collective

The collaboration between AI and Greentech has the potential to revolutionise how we approach sustainability. We look forward to see innovative solutions that can help create a sustainable future.” — Harsha S, Founder and CEO IICSR Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IICSR Group (International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility and Sustainability Knowledge Management), an ed-tech and advisory platform focussed on climate change, is co-organising with The Young Entrepreneurs Hub, Silicon Valley fastest-growing tech community builder, is set to host the AI + Greentech event at the 9Zero Climate Innovation Lab and Co-Working in San Francisco. The event is sponsored by the Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Collective (YiiEC); this exciting event will occur on October 2, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM.The AI + Greentech event will bring together leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore the powerful intersection of artificial intelligence and green technology. The event will feature speaker presentations, entrepreneur pitches, and networking opportunities; all focused on showcasing how AI can drive sustainable solutions and foster environmental innovation.Event Highlights Include:- Speaker Presentations: Attendees will hear from prominent voices in AI and Greentech who will share insights on leveraging technology to address pressing environmental challenges, optimise resource management, and promote sustainable practices.- Entrepreneur Pitches: Emerging startups can pitch their innovative ideas and AI-driven solutions for sustainability. This segment will highlight groundbreaking technologies ranging from renewable energy optimisation and intelligent agriculture to AI-based waste management and carbon reduction tools.- Networking Sessions: The event will also feature networking sessions to facilitate meaningful connections among attendees. Participants will have the chance to engage with like-minded professionals, explore potential collaborations, and discuss new opportunities for innovation in the Greentech space.Quotes from Organizers:"The collaboration between AI and Greentech has the potential to revolutionise how we approach sustainability," added Harsha Saxena, Co-Organizer from IICSR Group. "We look forward to showcasing the innovative solutions that can help create a more sustainable future.""We are excited to bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, technologists, and sustainability advocates for the AI + Greentech event," said Eli Shamari, Founder of the Young Entrepreneurs Hub.About the Sponsor:Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Collective (YiiEC): A global network that supports innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in sustainability and technology.About the Organisers:Young Entrepreneurs Hub: Silicon Valley's fastest-growing tech community builder. YEH is working with funded companies, international business organisations and creators worldwide.IICSR Group: The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility and Sustainability Knowledge Management (IICSR Group) focuses on advancing sustainability education, research, and practice in corporate and community settings.Event Details:Date: October 2, 2024Time: 5 PM to 8 PMVenue: 9Zero Climate Innovation Lab and Co-Working, San FranciscoFor more information or to register for the AI + Greentech event, please visit https://lu.ma/bkruxtf4

