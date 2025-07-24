Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO IICSR: Accelerating the Net Zero Revolution, One Mind at a Time

Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO IICSR IICSR Group Logo

Harsha Saxena leads IICSR in driving Net Zero awareness through education, global dialogues, and AI tools like Lynera.ai—empowering change, one person at a time

Understanding, implementing, and walking the talk on Net Zero is still rare. The biggest barrier is not intent—but knowledge and capacity to execute.” — Harsha S, Founder and CEO IICSR Group

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world approaches irreversible climate thresholds, governments and corporations are pledging ambitious Net Zero targets. Yet behind the headlines lies a critical gap between commitment and capacity. For Harsha Saxena, founder of the International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR), bridging that gap has been her life’s mission.Founded in 2010, IICSR is a pioneering institution built on the belief that sustainability begins with knowledge. At a time when carbon accounting was barely part of the corporate vocabulary, Harsha Saxena envisioned a future where businesses, governments, and individuals could become agents of climate action through education and accountability. Today, that vision has grown into a global movement that’s transforming promises into plans—and plans into action.From Headlines to Hands-On ActionOver the past decade, Net Zero commitments have surged. Industry leaders like Apple, Microsoft, Unilever, Tata Steel, Infosys, and Mahindra Group have pledged carbon neutrality by 2030–2040. Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and the European Union have set Net Zero goals by 2050.But Harsha Saxena sees a major challenge. “Understanding, implementing, and walking the talk on Net Zero is still rare,” she says. “The biggest barrier is not intent—but knowledge and capacity to execute.”Building Trust in the Carbon EconomyAs sustainability initiatives scale, concerns over greenwashing and credit verification have increased. To address these, IICSR organizes high-impact dialogues and expert-led webinars which can be watched on https://youtube.com/infoiicsr . Notable guests include:Antti Vihavainen, Vice Chairman of Puro.earth, who explored methods to ensure the veracity of carbon credits.Marion Giebel, Founder of DiPPa, who introduced the Digital Product Passport, a breakthrough tool for supply chain transparency.These conversations focus on building trust, transparency, and credibility in global carbon markets.Transforming Education into EmpowermentIICSR goes beyond theory with its suite of action-oriented professional courses designed to build real-world expertise. Key offerings include:Certified Net Zero Practitioner ProgramCarbon Markets and Carbon BlockchainAI and Sustainability IntegrationMaster’s Level Programs in ESG, CSR, and SustainabilityThese programs are tailored for executives, entrepreneurs, policy professionals, and sustainability officers who want to lead meaningful change in their organizations and sectors.Expanding Global ReachWith successful footprints across the United States, Asia, and Africa, IICSR is now launching its Sustainability Dialogues in Europe. These in-person exchanges unite IICSR alumni, sustainability leaders, and change-makers to foster collaboration and innovation at the grassroots level.Scaling Sustainability with AITrue to her forward-thinking ethos, Saxena is now leading the development of Lynera.ai—a conversational AI platform designed to democratize sustainability learning across all levels of the organization.“Lynera.ai is built to reach the last employee in the deepest part of the organization,” Harsha Saxena explains. “We’re removing the barriers of jargon, access, and hierarchy by making sustainability learning conversational, contextual, and scalable.”This integration of AI is not just about automation—it’s about acceleration. It ensures that sustainability isn’t just taught in boardrooms, but embedded across day-to-day operations.About IICSRThe International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) is a global education and research institute committed to building sustainable leadership. It is accredited by American council of training and development (ACTD), European association for higher education advancements (EAHEA) and MEPSC (A sector skills council under Ministry of skills and entrepreneurship by the Government of India). Since 2010, it has trained over 6,000 professionals and influenced ESG and Net Zero strategies and policy making in more than 150 companies across multiple continents.

Live interactions with global changemakers

