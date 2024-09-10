Reshape Automation Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding to Catalyze Industrial Automation Equipment and Services Adoption

Reshape Founders - Juan Aparicio (left) & Carlos Vanegas (right) New suite of products under the Reshape Industrial Automation Hub: Reshape Insights, Reshape Planner, Reshape Market, and Reshape Services, helping manufacturers and warehouses optimize processes and build ROI for automation Curated catalog of hundreds of robotic and automation solutions, components and services from top brands. AI agent help users collect requirements and find the right solution that fit their needs

Growing customer base, new product suite, and Seed investment led by Ironspring strengthen Reshape's vision to accelerate America's reindustrialization

Paraphrasing Henry Ford, time waste is the hardest one because it doesn’t litter the floor. Our customers are in a race to automate, and there’s no time to waste if they want to win” — Juan Aparicio, CEO Reshape Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reshape Automation, an AI-powered solution transforming industrial automation from discovery to deployment, has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Ironspring Ventures and included new investors Haystack, Supply Chain Ventures, Remus Capital, Expansion VC, and prominent angel investors including Amar Hanspal, former co-CEO of Autodesk, alongside existing investors Schematic Ventures and Bee Partners.

This funding milestone reinforces Reshape's innovative approach to scaling industrial automation. Reshape's platform consolidates and analyzes process data, tracks requirements, and aggregates demand and supply for automation equipment and services. With its recommendation engine, transparent pricing, and AI agents, the platform accelerates adoption, boosts transparency, and reduces risk for manufacturers and supply chain companies.

Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute predict a need for 3.8 million new manufacturing employees in the next decade, with half of those positions potentially remaining unfilled. This demand is driven by reshoring and nearshoring trends, which have significantly boosted U.S.-based jobs—from 11,000 in 2010 to over 300,000 in 2022, and 180,000 more in early 2023. Advances in automation are key to addressing challenges that previously pushed production offshore. Automation is no longer optional. Reshape is playing a key role in helping manufacturers of all sizes adopt automation quickly and effectively.

“Closing this seed round, with Ironspring Ventures and such strong partners on board, positions Reshape to seize the massive opportunity in reimagining how factories and warehouses operate,” said Juan Aparicio, co-founder and CEO of Reshape Automation. “The problem is clear: automation feels like an impossible task for most manufacturers. They’re overwhelmed by what it means for their operations. That’s where we come in. With our Reshape Industrial Automation Hub, we’re putting the power back in their hands. They don’t have to just hear about what automation can do—they can see it, understand it, and make it work for them.”

With this new capital, Reshape will accelerate the development and deployment of its product suite, the “Reshape Industrial Automation Hub”. Under this umbrella, Reshape is announcing two new products: Reshape Insights and Reshape Planner, and integrating its existing Reshape Market, which now features hundreds of automation products and solutions with plans to add thousands in the coming years. Additionally, Reshape Services ensures that automation continues to deliver value well beyond installation. This suite of products empowers manufacturers and warehouse operators to increase visibility into their processes, optimize them, and build real ROI cases for automation. When they're ready to make the leap, Reshape is their end-to-end partner, ensuring successful deployment and ongoing support.

“Historically, the industrial automation equipment and services market has been opaque and unapproachable for the vast majority of manufacturers and warehouse operators. How do I design automation around my specific operational requirements? Who are the trusted vendors to pick from? How do I collaborate on an automation project internally and externally to define and track a clear ROI? Through the new Reshape Industrial Automation Hub, these questions are instantly answered and bring this ecosystem transparency, productivity, and auditability amongst all stakeholders involved in an automation project,” said Ty Findley, co-founder & General Partner of Ironspring Ventures and new member of the Reshape Board of Directors. “And when you combine capabilities like this with a team of incredibly deep domain experts in Juan and Carlos, you create a winning combination that is positioned for success in the market.”

Reshape isn’t just another company making robots smarter—many vendors are doing that, with several already featured in the Reshape Market. Instead, Reshape is using generative AI to empower the people behind automation. Reshape’s agents assist decision-makers in identifying where automation can deliver the highest ROI, gathering requirements, and recommending tailored solutions. They help design complete automation systems, oversee robot installations to keep projects on schedule, and even support operators in the field with diagnosing and maintaining these systems.

“In our first year building Reshape, we’ve already seen significant interest in our products from companies of all sizes. We witness their pain points and challenges daily and are constantly thinking of new ways technology can address them”, said Carlos Vanegas, co-founder and CTO of Reshape Automation. “We’re thrilled to take the Reshape Industrial Automation Hub to the next level and excited about putting today’s AI technology to work for our customers and partners in manufacturing and supply chain. Few sectors need to benefit from this new wave of digital transformation as much as they do”.

About Reshape Automation

Reshape Automation is helping manufacturers in the US and across the Americas break free from labor shortages by serving as an end-to-end platform for manufacturers to diagnose, design, procure, and manage the adoption of automation equipment and services. Reshape partners with the companies that need automation the most and offers AI-powered products and services for the entire lifecycle of an automation project, from diagnosis of current process and identification of opportunities for process improvement and automation, to deployment and support of those automation systems, which are available via a curated catalog of thousands of automation products and solutions. With Reshape, manufacturers and warehouse operators can easily adopt the automation they need to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global manufacturing ecosystem.

About Ironspring Ventures

Ironspring Ventures is an early stage, sector focused venture capital firm specializing in digital industrial innovation. Based in Austin, TX, the fund leads and co-leads early stage investments across four core focus areas: construction, manufacturing, transport & logistics, and alternative energy. Ironspring Ventures is committed to partnering with world-class founders who are changing the way we design, build, distribute, and operate across the industrial supply chain and adds differentiated value through its network of premier industrial operating companies and subject matter experts. In June 2024, Ironspring Ventures announced the close of its $100M Fund II.

The Reshape Industrial Automation Hub. A One-stop-shop for the end-to-end automation journey of manufacturers and supply chain companies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.