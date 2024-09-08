The Plus Size Bridal Boutique and Plus Size Fashion House Announce the Upcoming My Plus Size Wedding Expo

My Plus Size Wedding Expo - Banner My Plus Size Wedding Expo - Main Flyer My Plus Size Wedding Expo - Logo

My Plus Size Wedding Expo was created to give brides & bridal parties the love they deserve.

At My Plus Size Wedding Expo, we're redefining inclusivity in the wedding industry, ensuring every bride, groom, and wedding party feels confident, beautiful, and celebrated on their special day.” — Plus Size Bridal Boutique & Plus Size Fashion House

JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Plus Size Bridal Boutique & Plus Size Fashion House

Website: www.plussizeweddingexpo.com

Event Dates: October 5-6, 2024 | 12 PM – 6 PM Daily

Location: The Chateau, 335 Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro, GA

My Plus Size Wedding Expo 2024: A Celebration of Inclusivity, Style, and Love

The Plus Size Bridal Boutique and Plus Size Fashion House, renowned for their success in dominating the Texas Bridal & Wedding Expo, are excited to announce the upcoming "My Plus Size Wedding Expo" on October 5-6, 2024, from 12 PM to 6 PM daily. Hosted at The Chateau in Jonesboro, GA, this exclusive event caters to the unique needs of plus-size brides, grooms, and their wedding parties, offering a one-of-a-kind experience designed to make every wedding dream come true.

At "My Plus Size Wedding Expo", we are committed to creating a more inclusive and stylish future for weddings. The expo is designed for plus-size brides, grooms, bridesmaids, mothers, fathers, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers, ushers, and wedding attendees. We believe that every individual deserves to feel confident and beautiful on their special day, and this event is dedicated to showcasing the best in plus-size wedding fashion and services."

The workshops are tailored to provide valuable insight for plus-size brides and grooms, ensuring that they are fully prepared for their big day."

Whether the bride-to-be, a groom, or part of the wedding party, will find inspiration, guidance, and the resources needed to make a wedding day extraordinary. The event offers a stress-free and enjoyable shopping experience of options specifically designed for plus-size individuals

Join M.P.S.W.E. for an Unforgettable Event

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Whether the bride is just starting the wedding planning journey or looking for those final details to complete the big day, "My Plus Size Wedding Expo" is the perfect place to find inspiration, connect with top vendors, and celebrate the unique love story.

Event Details:

Dates: October 5-6, 2024

Time: 12 PM – 6 PM Daily

Location: The Chateau, 335 Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro, GA

Tickets: Available at www.plussizeweddingexpo.com

For media inquiries, vendor opportunities, or additional information, please visit our website or contact us at info@plussizeweddingexpo.com.

P.S. Bridal live at Texas Bridal & Wedding Expo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.