The Plus Size Bridal Boutique and Plus Size Fashion House Announce the Upcoming My Plus Size Wedding Expo
My Plus Size Wedding Expo was created to give brides & bridal parties the love they deserve.
JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Plus Size Bridal Boutique & Plus Size Fashion House
Website: www.plussizeweddingexpo.com
Event Dates: October 5-6, 2024 | 12 PM – 6 PM Daily
Location: The Chateau, 335 Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro, GA
My Plus Size Wedding Expo 2024: A Celebration of Inclusivity, Style, and Love
The Plus Size Bridal Boutique and Plus Size Fashion House, renowned for their success in dominating the Texas Bridal & Wedding Expo, are excited to announce the upcoming "My Plus Size Wedding Expo" on October 5-6, 2024, from 12 PM to 6 PM daily. Hosted at The Chateau in Jonesboro, GA, this exclusive event caters to the unique needs of plus-size brides, grooms, and their wedding parties, offering a one-of-a-kind experience designed to make every wedding dream come true.
At "My Plus Size Wedding Expo", we are committed to creating a more inclusive and stylish future for weddings. The expo is designed for plus-size brides, grooms, bridesmaids, mothers, fathers, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers, ushers, and wedding attendees. We believe that every individual deserves to feel confident and beautiful on their special day, and this event is dedicated to showcasing the best in plus-size wedding fashion and services."
The workshops are tailored to provide valuable insight for plus-size brides and grooms, ensuring that they are fully prepared for their big day."
Whether the bride-to-be, a groom, or part of the wedding party, will find inspiration, guidance, and the resources needed to make a wedding day extraordinary. The event offers a stress-free and enjoyable shopping experience of options specifically designed for plus-size individuals
Join M.P.S.W.E. for an Unforgettable Event
Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Whether the bride is just starting the wedding planning journey or looking for those final details to complete the big day, "My Plus Size Wedding Expo" is the perfect place to find inspiration, connect with top vendors, and celebrate the unique love story.
Event Details:
Dates: October 5-6, 2024
Time: 12 PM – 6 PM Daily
Location: The Chateau, 335 Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro, GA
Tickets: Available at www.plussizeweddingexpo.com
For media inquiries, vendor opportunities, or additional information, please visit our website or contact us at info@plussizeweddingexpo.com.
Cher-Ron Thicklin
Plus Size Fashion House
+1 678-593-0388
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
P.S. Bridal live at Texas Bridal & Wedding Expo
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.