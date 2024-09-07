Ethics and Etiquette Expert Phyllis Davis in Business

Phyllis E. Davis Navigating Virtue: Ethics and Etiquette in the American Business Landscape

Legendary Expert in Business Ethics and Etiquette Unveils Groundbreaking Book: Navigating Virtue – Ethics and Etiquette in the American Business Landscape

Navigating Virtue offers insights and practical advice for thriving in today’s dynamic workplace, with humor and anecdotes adding zest.” — Phyllis Davis

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned speaker, business trainer, and ethics expert Phyllis E. Davis is set to release her latest book, Navigating Virtue: Ethics and Etiquette in the American Business Landscape . Drawing on more than four decades of experience, this comprehensive guide offers practical insights into mastering diplomacy, collaboration, and professionalism in today’s corporate world.With over three million air miles traveled globally, Davis has spent years speaking and training leaders on the nuances of business etiquette and ethics. Infused with humor and real-world anecdotes, Navigating Virtue makes complex topics approachable, relatable, and even entertaining for professionals at every level.More than just a book, Navigating Virtue is a full-fledged education in business excellence. Whether you are an aspiring professional or an established leader, this essential guide provides the tools you need to transform your career. Davis empowers readers to rise through the ranks, build strong professional relationships, and gain respect in any corporate setting.Navigating Virtue delivers a practical, hands-on approach to success. Davis embraces the power of micro-learning, presenting bite-sized lessons on communication, transparency, and collaboration. These lessons provide a clear path to leadership, teaching readers how to excel in their careers and earn the recognition they deserve.In this timely and relevant guide, Davis updates 21st-century standards for business, highlighting the indispensable role ethics and etiquette play in fostering trust, cultivating positive corporate cultures, and creating harmonious workplaces.Don’t miss your chance to transform your career and workplace. Say goodbye to office drama and hello to a productive, thriving work environment.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Phyllis E. DavisEmail: pdavis@ethics-etiquette.comPhone: 804-467-3752 (EDT)Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Navigating-Virtue-Etiquette-American-Landscape-ebook/dp/B0DFRCY3S6/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2OO4G8O3N4C6Y&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.EWWNvdaWCzPe7QsAmGo9jyHztR4z_nvWn4rbRGyPd5NVojOf-x7QUffcDlrQqHzy1rVBDXxvhy9v8CrcVGkGnuYKxUTOPIQJQqrnAUT_NioEfZxTEiALXUivh-_1LaMtqB2-h5drc_DFldkIZzF99cK1bzZVzDC7U-xD3Y5FoSkA3cZ3424xm-JCCZ8Q2ixEGnYhElplKFvwv-x_EwbhYD6C0W6KrM9BE_JYmwdd_HY.WFwS6Z8Dhy-1dgd_GsqnKlJkr-LSXpG2x4oKGfHwbYY&dib_tag=se&keywords=phyllis+davis&qid=1725666304&s=books&sprefix=phyllis+davi%2Cstripbooks%2C353&sr=1-1 Phyllis E. Davis is a renowned expert in business ethics and etiquette, a sought-after speaker, and a global business trainer. With more than 40 years of experience, Davis has helped organizations and professionals navigate the complexities of diplomacy, collaboration, and leadership in the corporate world.

