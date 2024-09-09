The Muse Launches “Muse Productions” – a Dedicated Content Creation Studio for Employer Branding

Muse clients have access to a global network of content creators experienced in employer branding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Muse , a leading career platform serving millions of next-generation job seekers and fast growing companies, today announced the launch of Muse Productions , a dedicated content creation studio that helps companies activate their employer brands and build their teams. From expertly crafted articles to dynamic videos, Muse Productions offers solutions that seamlessly integrate with a client’s employer brand to attract, recruit, and retain top talent.The Muse has been at the forefront of employer brand content creation for over a decade - producing over 10,000 videos, hosting over 300 events, and publishing 10,000 pieces of branded content for partners like TikTok, Vanguard, and Labcorp. The launch of Muse Productions as a specialized design studio signifies a commitment to innovation in employer branding for businesses seeking to make a bold statement in the talent marketplace.“Employer Brand, Recruitment Marketing, and Talent Acquisition teams are consistently being asked to do more with less. Muse Productions is here to do the heavy lifting,” explains Gabi Carachilo, VP of Muse Productions. “Our team provides customized employer branding solutions, enabling organizations to activate their brands in a compelling, efficient, and cost-effective way and to access a global network of creative, editorial, and event experts.”Carachilo adds that the Muse Productions studio will be adding new content options through 2024, including “docu-style videos, employer highlight reels, social forward videos, and more,” with the ultimate goal being able to offer “flexible, scalable content creation services that grow with a company’s needs and evolving brand strategies. As your employer brand evolves, so do our solutions.”“We are very fortunate to partner with The Muse and Fairygodboss . From the beginning, their teams have demonstrated an understanding of Rakuten’s brand, vision, and culture. They can translate our ideas into compelling marketing strategies that resonate with our target audience, driving engagement, and boosting our employer brand,” said Michelle Lee, Head of Talent, Rakuten International. “The team’s collaborative spirit and seamless communication have made working with them an absolute pleasure. Their creativity and innovative approach make them an invaluable partner to Rakuten.”About The Muse x FairygodbossThe Muse is the go-to career destination for next-gen talent, providing job seekers with an in-depth, authentic look at company cultures and access to job opportunities that match their passions with their career aspirations. With a focus on company culture, The Muse offers detailed company profiles, employee testimonials, and behind-the-scenes looks at workplaces, allowing companies to amplify their employer brand by showcasing what makes them unique.Fairygodboss is the leading career community for women. Millions of experienced, female job seekers come to Fairygodboss for career advice, company reviews, events, and job listings. Companies across financial services, technology, consumer goods, government, and more, work with Fairygodboss to reach women job seekers and increase gender diversity in the workplace.

