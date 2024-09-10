Cell Microsystems Launches Shear Flow Systems with Advanced Features at a Better Price

BioFlux 100HT Shear Flow System

The BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT are game changers for researchers who require robust and reliable instruments that offer higher throughput than current DIY Shear Flow setups.” — Scott McGinnis, VP of Global Sales

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cell Microsystems, a leading innovator in life sciences technology, is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation instruments: BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT Shear Flow Systems . These updated models now include advanced features—previously optional—at a better price.The new BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT instruments now include pulsatile flow and dual gas capabilities. These enhancements, previously available as upgrades for the BioFlux 200 and BioFlux 1000z models, offer researchers greater flexibility and environmental control in their experiments, enabling more physiologically accurate and reproducible results.BioFlux Shear Flow Systems provide a straightforward way to mimic the cellular physiological environment when conducting in vitro cell cultures and assays by controlling shear flow, temperature, and gas composition. The coverslip glass viewing chambers enable imaging of flow chambers embedded into a standard-sized well plate, enhancing lab productivity by increasing throughput and improving translational comparison of in vitro to in vivo results. Since their introduction, BioFlux Shear Flow Systems have become the standard for physiological in vitro assays, including platelet adhesion and thrombosis, cellular chemotaxis and transmigration, and antimicrobial/antibiofilm research and associated drug discovery and development.Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce the BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT to our lineup. By including these advanced features as standard, we ensure that our customers have access to the latest technology at a better price. This aligns with our commitment to advancing research and supporting the scientific community with state-of-the-art tools."Scott McGinnis, VP of Global Sales at Cell Microsystems, added: "The BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT are game changers for researchers who require robust and reliable instruments that offer higher throughput than current DIY Shear Flow setups. Including pulsatile flow and dual gas capabilities as standard features provides our customers with unparalleled value. We are excited to see how these enhancements will accelerate discoveries and innovations across various fields of study."The BioFlux 200+ and BioFlux 1000HT are now available for order. For more information, please visit Cell Microsystems' website at cellmicrosystems.com/bioflux About Cell Microsystems:Cell Microsystems’ transformative platforms for cell engineering, culture, and analysis empower research laboratories worldwide to unlock the full potential of their cells, making what was once impossible possible. Fueling progress in research and discovery, Cell Microsystems’ product range includes the CellRaft AIR System, which fosters the growth and verified isolation of healthy monoclonal colonies; the BioFlux Shear Flow Systems, which replicate in vivo conditions using physiological shear flow; the CERO 3D Cell Culture & Bioreactor for long-term organoid growth and 3D culture expansion; as well as comprehensive lab services and other innovative offerings. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.