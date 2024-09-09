PaayaTech Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

PaayaTech Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Data Security & Client Trust #LegalTech #DataSecurity

PaayaTech Inc., a leader in innovative legal tech solutions, is thrilled to announce its successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This significant milestone underscores PaayaTech's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security, availability, and privacy for its clients.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) compliance, established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is a globally recognized standard that provides a framework for managing and safeguarding customer data based on five "Trust Service Principles": security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates that PaayaTech has implemented and maintained rigorous controls and procedures over time to ensure the protection of client information.

"As a legal tech provider, achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of our clients who require the highest standards of data security. In an industry where sensitive information is at the core of operations, this accomplishment underscores our proactive approach to safeguarding client data and ensuring system integrity. Our clients trust us to not only deliver innovative solutions but also to protect their critical information, and this certification reinforces that trust" says Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech Inc.

PaayaTech's SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects the company's proactive stance on security, involving continuous audits and assessments to identify and mitigate potential risks. The company remains committed to enhancing its security measures and practices, including thorough reviews by industry experts to ensure the highest level of protection for its clients.

About PaayaTech Inc.
Established since 2007 by a team of experienced legal technology experts, PaayaTech Inc. is a leading provider of specialized legal technology consulting and software development solutions for law firms. The company offers three software platforms designed to increase productivity at law firms: MatterAlert , a matter-centric docketing, calendaring, and tickler system; CorpSync , which syncs corporate contacts across platforms; and CorpIntake , a legal NBI (new business intake) software. Learn more at www.paayatech.com

PaayaTech Inc.
2560 Matheson Blvd E, Suite 326
Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y9 Canada

