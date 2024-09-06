Youth pheasant hunt scheduled Oct. 5 in Salmon

The youth will begin their day at the Fish and Game office learning about pheasants and safely hunting with dogs. They will then move to the Lemhi Shooting range to learn about shotgun safety and practice their shotgun shooting skills. The day will conclude as they spend the afternoon hunting pheasants with adult mentors on the Cockrell Ranch near Salmon.

The hunt will provide a great opportunity for youth to gain skills and learn from experienced hunters, says Krystal Smith, Fish and Game hunter education coordinator. “Plus, it will be a lot of fun and we hope to provide a great experience for the kids.”

Youth participants must have a valid hunting license or Hunting Passport and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day. Ammunition is provided, as well as youth-model shotguns if needed. Cost is $9.75

The hunt is limited to 15 youth and registration is required by calling 208-756-2271, visiting the Fish and Game office in Salmon, or online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/218306

This event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Lemhi Shooting Range, Cockrell Family Ranch, and local volunteers.