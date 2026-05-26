Portion of Lower Salmon River closed for Chinook salmon fishing

Idaho Fish and Game closed Chinook salmon fishing on the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Rice Creek Bridge upstream to the Upper Twin Bridge on Tuesday, May 26 after the sport fishing harvest objective for this section had been reached.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.