More than 70 new attainable rental homes open, underway in Gibsons

CANADA, September 6 - More than 70 new rental homes are coming to Gibsons as families, seniors and individuals begin moving into a completed Phase 1 development and construction begins on Phase 2, a BC Builds delivered project.

“Our government is taking action to deliver more housing through innovative programs like BC Builds, ensuring people in B.C.’s workforce, like teachers, health-care professionals and other middle-income workers, can find housing that fits their budgets,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Gibsons is one of many growing communities in British Columbia, and this new development will provide residents with housing with attainable rents so they can live and work in the area they call home.”

The Shaw Place project at 901 O’Shea Rd. is made up of two phases. Construction on the first phase of the project is complete with 40 homes open for families, seniors and individuals. Phase 1 is a four-storey building with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Monthly rental rates range from $842 for a studio to $2,300 for a three-bedroom, depending on unit size.

Phase 1 is the result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Town of Gibsons, and the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society (SCAHS).

“Through the federal government’s Affordable Housing Fund, we are investing in inclusive and accessible rental housing in Gibsons and across the country for those who need it most,” said Patrick Weiler, MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “This project is an important step in addressing the housing shortage we see on the Sunshine Coast, ensuring that everyone has access to a secure home in the community where they want to live.”

In addition, construction has started on the second phase of the development, a BC Builds project, that will provide 33 rental homes for people with middle incomes. BC Builds, launched in February 2024, is a new provincial program that fast tracks delivery of homes for people with middle incomes by leveraging government-, community- and non-profit-owned and underused land through government funding and financing.

BC Builds works in partnership with non-profit groups, local governments, First Nations and the development sector to identify available underused land, provide financing and funding, and deliver projects that create more homes and help bring costs more in line with what households with middle incomes earn. All BC Builds units have a target of households with middle incomes spending no more than approximately 30% of their income on rent. In addition, a minimum of 20% of all BC Builds projects delivered by non-profit organizations will have rents at least 20% below market rate.

Phase 2 will also include a child care centre with 43 child care spaces, including 25 for children 30 months to school age and 18 before-and after-school spaces. The centre is made possible through almost $2.9 million through ChildCareBC’s New Spaces Fund, which is jointly supported through provincial and federal investments under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Construction is expected to be complete in early 2026.

The SCAHS will own and operate all the homes, including both first- and second-phase projects.

“We are thrilled that the thousands of volunteer hours, partnerships with New Commons Developments, local, provincial, and federal governments are finally coming to fruition with the opening of Phase 1 and the commencement of construction of Phase 2,” said Kim Darwin, president, SCAHS. “The stories we are hearing from tenants moving into Phase 1 are absolutely heartwarming. We are hearing how life changing this much-needed, purpose-built, rental housing will be in their lives, allowing them to put down roots, knowing they won’t be subject to eviction due to sale or renovation.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 415 homes on the Sunshine Coast.

Quotes:

Silas White, mayor, Gibsons –

“I am thrilled to see the Shaw Place affordable housing development open and continue to progress, a key goal in our strategic plan. Providing safe and secure housing for families, seniors and individuals is crucial to strengthening our community and ensuring that Gibsons remains a vibrant and inclusive place for everyone. We are deeply grateful to our partners from the Province, the federal government and the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society, whose collaboration has been vital in making this project a reality.”

Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development –

“These new, affordable child care spots will make an incredible difference for families in Gibsons. Ensuring that people have an affordable place to live and affordable high-quality child care close to home is an important step in giving children the best possible start at life, while also giving their families opportunities to succeed.”

Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast –

“Like many communities throughout B.C., Gibsons is experiencing a housing crisis with rising rents and prices as too many people are chasing too few homes. Thanks to community partnerships and the BC Builds program, we’re not only providing much-needed affordable rental homes for families and individuals with middle incomes, but also addressing the critical need for child care in our community. The addition of new child care spaces ensures that families can access quality child care close to home so that everyone can live, work and raise their children here in Gibsons.”

Quick Facts:

Shaw Place was first announced in 2022 at 571 Shaw Rd. Since then, the address has changed to 901 O’Shea Rd.

Monthly rents for Phase 1 homes range from 65% of median market rents to full market rental rates, which are: $842-$1,000 for studio units; $1,200-$1,730 for one-bedroom units; $1,400-$1,995 for two-bedroom units; and $2,300 for three-bedroom units.

Administered by BC Housing, BC Builds is supported through an investment of $950 million from the Province to ensure units are available at below-market rates, as well as $2 billion in provincial low-cost construction financing and an expected $2 billion in financing from the Government of Canada.

BC Builds projects are expected to deliver a minimum of 8,000 to 10,000 homes for people with middle incomes that will begin construction during the first five years of the program.

BC Builds has also announced nine other pre-zoned BC Builds sites on public lands.

Learn More:

A backgrounder follows.