Revitalized UFV Mission campus brings more learning opportunities to Fraser Valley

CANADA, September 6 - The revitalization of the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Mission campus is now complete, making it the new home for UFV’s School of Education, training students in the region to become teachers or early childhood educators.

“The upgraded campus will bring new opportunities to people living in and near Mission who want to train in the high-demand field of education,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “The relocation of the teaching programs to the Mission campus not only relieves capacity pressure at the Abbotsford campus, but it also supports the development of current and future educators in British Columbia.”

The two-storey building includes a library and community spaces on the main floor. It also features classrooms equipped with progressive technology, as well as a sensory room, lounge areas for the students, and offices for faculty on the second floor. The renewed space will house the School of Education, which includes teacher education and early childhood education.

“The energy and excitement among our education faculty and students at UFV’s newly reimagined Mission campus is truly inspiring,” said Joanne MacLean, president, UFV. “I am so pleased to see UFV establish a stronger presence in one of the core communities that we serve. The university is grateful to government for its support of this important project that will help us continue our mission of engaging learners, transforming lives and building community.”

The Province and UFV contributed a total of $8 million to the funding of the Mission campus renewal. It was designed in partnership with local Stó:lō community leaders. The educational spaces feature local Stó:lō artwork and carvings, honouring Indigenous ways and knowledge in the learning environment as well as reflecting the Province’s continued work and commitment to truth and reconciliation with the Indigenous Peoples of British Columbia.

B.C.’s 2022-23 Labour Market Outlook estimates 19,620 job openings for teachers and 12,310 job openings for early childhood educators and assistants over the next 10 years. The revitalized campus will deliver a total of 264 seats in teacher and early childhood education training. This project aligns with the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan to make education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help prepare the people of B.C. for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Quotes:

Kamren Anderson, current teacher education student, University of Fraser Valley –

“I’m genuinely thrilled about the revitalization of the Mission campus by the Province and UFV. The campus has evolved into a dynamic and engaging environment that will undoubtedly support and enhance the professional growth of future educators. I am proud to have a space like this in my hometown, and I am tremendously excited about the opportunities that it brings for education in the Fraser Valley and beyond.”

Raphael Silver, artist, Sema:th First Nation –

“It makes me happy to represent the Stó:lō people through art and I appreciate the experience I’ve had with UFV doing this work. As someone who has been a school district employee since 1995, education is a huge part of my life and it’s neat that the Stó:lō artwork throughout the revitalized Mission campus will be seen by educators and future educators every day.”

Pam Alexis, MLA for Mission –

“The University of the Fraser Valley’s beautifully renewed Mission campus provides a place for students to learn, grow and inspire. We’re proud to be supporting the students’ academic journeys and providing more post-secondary education opportunities for local residents.”

Quick Facts:

The Province provided $2.3 million toward the $8 million project; UFV provided $5.7 million.

Since the first cohort of the Teacher Education program in 2007-08 with 32 students, the program has grown to 105 students, and UFV has nearly 1,000 graduates teaching in the Fraser Valley.

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the inception of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at UFV in 1994, with more than 850 graduates working in early child care education in the Fraser Valley.

UFV’s Mission campus is located on the territory of the Stó:lō and is directly adjacent to the former site of the Pekw’Xe:yles Residential School (formerly known as St. Mary’s Indian Residential School).

As part of UFV’s ongoing commitment to Indigenization, consultations with local Indigenous leaders will guide the infusion of meaningful educational opportunities focused on Truth and Reconciliation within the renewed space.

Learn More:

To learn more about University of the Fraser Valley, visit: https://www.ufv.ca/