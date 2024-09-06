Upgraded patient care areas opening at Royal Inland Hospital

CANADA, September 6 - Mike O’Reilly, board chair, Thompson Regional Hospital District –

“People in our region rely on Royal Inland Hospital for specialized, tertiary-level care, and they deserve quality care in a modern space. Our board is pleased to see these upgrades coming to life, which ultimately will lead to better health outcomes for more patients.”

Heidi Coleman, CEO, Royal Inland Hospital Foundation –

“Through generous contributions from the community, the RIH Foundation was able to support these new units, ensuring each room is fitted with essential specialized equipment and comfort essentials. We understand the importance of transforming these clinical environments to feel like a warm and welcoming place, conducive to healing. Caring for our community’s patients is a meaningful investment for generations to come.”

Dr. Anise Barton, perioperative medical director, Royal Inland Hospital –

“The new post-anesthetic recovery space and equipment will enhance post-operative care at our hospital, which can reduce risks of complications and improve efficiency as we expand and open more operating rooms.”

Dr. Denise Chapple, pediatrics department head, Royal Inland Hospital –

“Pediatric patients have unique needs for their environment, care approaches and treatment compared to adults. We are thrilled to provide specialized care for young patients in a new space purposefully built for their care and developmental needs.”

Dr. Alan Vukusic, emergency department head and medical director, Royal Inland Hospital –

“Having the capacity to address the emergent health needs of our patients in an efficient, safe, private and comfortable way is important to us. Our greatly expanded triage and treatment areas will allow us to effectively assess and direct patients to internal waiting rooms near specialized clinical zones, which are designed and built to deliver the right care in the right place.”

Jonathan Price, president and CEO, Teck –

“Teck is committed to supporting communities and people where we operate, and we are proud to have provided $2.5 million toward the hospital’s new emergency department to enhance patient care at Royal Inland Hospital. The new emergency department also includes antimicrobial copper surfaces to help protect patients and health-care workers using this facility.”

Charlene Longdo, president, Afternoon Auxiliary to Royal Inland Hospital –

“We are thrilled to support the post-anesthetic recovery – a unit so devoted to patient comfort and healing. Some of our members have experienced first hand the kindness, compassion and expertise of staff in the previous unit. We are deeply inspired by this exemplary care and hope that our support would contribute to a comfortable and reassuring start to every patient’s recovery journey.”