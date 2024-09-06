Jim Camacho Drops New Dreamy Rock Fusion “NEVER END”

Jim Camacho

“NEVER END” follows the success of Camacho’s latest hit “Alcohol You Now,” which was produced by Grammy award-winning artist John Carter Cash

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted singer-songwriter Jim Camacho has released a new, mesmerizing rock-tinged single titled “NEVER END.” Camacho dropped the highly anticipated music video on September 2 which was directed by Juan Davila for 2 Way Creative. . “NEVER END” and its official music video are now available to stream on all digital platforms through Vicky Hamilton's Dark Spark Records.

For “NEVER END,” Camacho chases that irresistible “warm feeling” over upbeat guitar melodies and wistful drum composition – wishing it “never ends.” The track – produced by Jim Camacho and Fernando Perdomo – saw the Miami-based artist join forces with Perdomo during his time in Los Angeles to create “the first of many songs we made there in California.” “I’m excited for people to hear them,” Camacho expresses.

“I had an amazing time getting to work with dear friend and legendary musical force of nature Fernando Perdomo again in his Forward Motion Studios in LA,” Camacho recalls, “as well as working at Frank Rosato's Woodcliff studio with Fernando, Frank, and the amazing Gregg Bissonette.”

“NEVER END” follows the success of Camacho’s latest hit “Alcohol You Now,” which was produced by Grammy award-winning artist John Carter Cash – son of country titan, Johnny Cash. To date, the song has notably amassed over 548K views on YouTube.

Jim Camacho celebrated the release of his newest single with a performance as part of the WE FOUND NEW MUSIC showcase on September 3rd in Los Angeles. WFNM has been one of the first discovery points for today’s most relevant artists, including Billie Eilish, Flyana Boss, CIL, YUNGBLUD, Arlo Parks, Dermot Kennedy, Alec Benjamin, Kim Petras, Sam Fender, Imagine Dragons, The 1975, Bishop Briggs, The Marias, Sigrid and many more. Additionally, Camacho performed on September 5th at Hotel Cafe.

###

ABOUT JIM CAMACHO:

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the iconic Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to record with legendary producer Tom Dowd, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet. The band reaped many accolades along the way.

Since then, Camacho has enjoyed a prolific solo career, including several memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music has been featured in films, documentaries, and television soundtracks. His high-profile live performances have taken him to a number of prestigious musical venues, such as the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He has played the U.S. West Coast and the U.K. and also has had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world highlighted by well-received original productions as “Fools’ Paradise,” “Mouse King,” “The Cavie Islanders and the Troll,” “The Guru of Gir,” and, most recently, “Digging for Bones,” all acclaimed musicals that found him either producing, directing, writing the book and composing the songs, or all of the above.

Camacho’s prolific prowess extends to spotlighting other artists, as well. His YouTube series Adventures in Songwriting found him working with a series of special guests and then writing a song in tandem with them during the program’s 30-minute timeframe. In 2019, the songs were released as an EP that sported collaborations between Camacho and seminal South Florida talents Fernando Perdomo, Charlie Pickett, Elsten Torres, Rob Elba, and the bands Ex-Norwegian and Deaf Poets. Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald hailed the EP as “good fun and a testament to the power of inspired songwriting.”

Never End

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.