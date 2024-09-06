Weekly Traffic Update: September 6, 2024

UPDATE: Wakarusa Dr. traffic delays from Clinton Pkwy. to Research Park Way

Beginning next week, City contractors will put flagging operations in place on Wakarusa Dr. from Clinton Pkwy. to Research Park Way to add additional safety in the area to allow for pavement work. This work is associated with Phase 2 of the Wakarusa Reconstruction project. Drivers in the area should expect delays between 9 am and 4 pm and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The City anticipates this work to end Friday, September 13, pending weather or other delays.

KDOT U.S. 40/K-10 project to reopen next week

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at K-10 and U.S. 40/6th Street in west Lawrence is set to open next week.

Lawrence’s first DDI will fully open to traffic on Monday, Sept. 9, conditions permitting. The full reopening is sooner than originally anticipated, in large part due to the significant progress that was made by the project contractor, Kings Construction, of Oskaloosa, during the recent interchange closure.

Intermittent lane closures may occur in the coming weeks as crews work to complete the project. Motorists should stay aware and plan for the possibility of minor delays. More information about the new U.S. 40/K-10 DDI can be found on the project website: https://ike.ksdot.gov/us40-k10-interchange-improvements

Crestline Dr. closed at Westdale Rd. for storm sewer repair

Beginning Monday, September 9, City contractors will close the intersection of Crestline Dr. and Westdale Rd. to vehicle traffic in all directions to repair failing storm inlets. Pedestrians will still be able to travel north/south on Crestline Dr. throughout the entire project. However, a marked detour for Crestline Dr. will be installed to direct north/south vehicle traffic to Iowa St. via Bob Billings Pkwy. and Harvard Rd.

The City anticipates this closure to last for 8 weeks, pending weather or other delays.

Eisenhower Dr. to close at Wakarusa Dr. intersection

Beginning Monday, September 9, City contractors will close Eisenhower Dr. on the north and south sides of the Wakarusa Dr. intersection to begin work associated with the City’s 2024 Street Maintenance Program.

The City anticipates this closure to end September 24, pending weather or other delays.

Wakarusa Dr. and Dole Dr. street maintenance to begin September 9

Beginning Monday, September 9, City contractors will begin work street maintenance work on Wakarusa Dr. (from Queens Rd. to 6th St.) and Dole Dr. (from Wakarusa Dr. to Inge Ct.) as a part of the 2024 Street Maintenance Program.

During construction, traffic impacts will be limited to locations where the contractor is working. Local traffic will be maintained at all times.

The City anticipates this project end November 15, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org