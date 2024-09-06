Archery Deer Season Opens September 15

CONTACT:

Becky Fuda: (603) 744-5470

Andy Timmins: (603) 271-1742

September 6, 2024

Concord, NH – As temperatures cool and the days grow shorter, excitement is growing in New Hampshire’s hunting community for the opening of the fall archery deer season on September 15. As in 2023, deer hunters now have the option of registering their deer online. To register your deer online or to learn more about what to do following a successful harvest, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/how-register-your-deer.

Physical registration stations remain a choice for those who prefer the experience of in-person registration. To allow for the collection of biological data, online registration will be unavailable on the first two days of muzzleloader season, November 2 and 3, and the first three days of firearms season, November 13, 14, and 15. Hunters must check in their deer in person on these dates—online registration will not be available.

To accommodate the online registration system and streamline the tracking of deer registrations, hunters are reminded that New Hampshire Fish and Game no longer issues metal deer seals. Instead, successful hunters are provided with a confirmation number that serves as their proof of registration.

Online registration provides a modern and convenient way for hunters to register their deer harvest. Those hunters who appreciate the tradition of in-person registration can continue to frequent one of the many registration stations around the state. For a list of in-person deer registration locations, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/check-stations-registration.

To learn more about deer hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire.