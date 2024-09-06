Tigard’s Washington Square Dental Welcomes Dr. Sung and Dr. Ji, Offers Implant Special

Dr. Sung Yeon Ji and Dr. Junghun Ji of Washington Square Dental in Tigard, OR

Now led by Drs. Ji and Sung, Washington Square Dental offers an updated experience in-office and online. New patients get a free implant consult and discount.

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Square Dental is excited to announce a significant transition in leadership and an exclusive special offer for new patients seeking dental implants . Under the new ownership of Dr. Sung Yeon Ji and Dr. Junghun Ji , the practice is poised to offer exceptional dental care with a fresh look and renewed commitment to patient satisfaction.Previously managed by Dr. Shahin Rashidi, Washington Square Dental continues its tradition as a family-run practice, now led by two distinguished professionals. The duo promises to enhance the patient experience both in-office and online, combining a new approach with the same commitment to foundational dental treatment.Washington Square Dental is especially excited to become Tigard’s destination for dental implants. While Drs. Sung and Ji are new to Washington Square Dental, they are no strangers to treating tooth loss. Dr. Sung is a highly skilled implantologist, and the pair embraces the newest technology, like advanced imaging for precise treatment planning. To celebrate this new chapter at the practice, new patients can receive a free implant consultation and a $2,700 special that includes implant placement, custom abutment (connector), and dental crown.This isn’t just a deal. It could mean a difference in quality of life for some patients. The American Dental Association (ADA) reports that 28% of adults in Oregon avoid smiling, and 1 in 5 feel embarrassed of their teeth. Over 27% of seniors have lost six or more teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By providing implants, as well as general dentistry and Invisalign, Drs. Sung and Ji revive patients’ smiles and their confidence. Plus, flexible financing and insurance options make high-quality dental care accessible to all.Patients who want to take advantage of the implant offer and the dentists’ expertise can make an appointment for a free consultation today. With modern technology, fresh faces, and a renewed commitment to Tigard’s community, Washington Square Dental will continue to provide the best solutions for tooth loss, the best path to a straighter smile, and the best support for ongoing oral health.Contact Washington Square Dental at:Phone: (503) 620-7134E-mail: N/AAddress: 9225 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223

