Announcing The 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ Call for Entries

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Equity specialists, Grady Campbell Incorporated , announce the 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ Awards Call for Entries. The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in the TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely recognized by PE professionals, founders and business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a noteworthy distinction. Since its inception in 2016, the TOP PE Firms in the Middle Market awards program has earned its reputation as a trusted and unbiased resource.While large private equity firms tend to draw most of the media attention, we know that the majority of middle market M&A activity is driven by small and mid-sized firms. TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market’s focus is to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized firms that have great teams, significant deal flow, persistent fundraising, and exceptional track records.Eligibility: The 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ Award is open to any U.S.-based private equity firm that meets the award criteria.Award Criteria:• Management Team Experience• Deal Flow/Transaction Volume• Fund Size: $375M – $1.25B• Track Record/Performance• Continuous and/or Rapid Growth• Thought Leadership• References/Founders and Business Owners• Executive/Advisor Network• ESG Initiatives• Value Creation Initiatives• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs• Community EngagementCreated by PE SpecialistsTop PE Firms in the Middle Market was created by Grady Campbell Incorporated, a private equity branding and marketing firm focused on the middle market. Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. For more than 30 years, the firm has planned, designed and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated PE clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell works with PE firms over the long-term, through all phases of the investment cycle - from fundraising, to investment, to divestment.To Learn more, contact Emma Roffey: eroffey@gradycampbell.com or visit https://top50pe.awardsplatform.com/ The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ is a Grady Campbell Incorporated Awards Program © 2024 Grady Campbell, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

