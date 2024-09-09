Sarcomatrix Selected as One of 10 Companies to Present at Startup World Cup Regional, sponsored by Pegasus Tech Ventures

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles

We are thrilled to be selected for the Startup World Cup. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Sarcomatrix team, pushing the boundaries of muscle disease treatment innovation.” — David Craig, CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company based in Northern Nevada, is proud to announce its selection as one of only 10 innovative companies to present at the prestigious Startup World Cup . This highly anticipated regional competition, a key part of Reno Startup Week , will take place on September 18, 2024, where Sarcomatrix will showcase its groundbreaking small molecule therapy, S-969, developed to treat muscle diseases.Northern Nevada is emerging as a biotech hub, and Sarcomatrix is at the forefront of this growth. With a focus on innovation and scientific excellence, the company is positioning itself as a leader in the development of therapies targeting muscle disorders. Being chosen for this competition further highlights the region’s potential and Sarcomatrix's role in elevating its biotech industry.The Startup World Cup, sponsored by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is the largest global startup conference and pitch competition, featuring over 70 cities worldwide. The competition provides startups the opportunity to pitch their ideas to industry leaders, investors, and a distinguished panel of judges. Winners from regional events, like Reno, will advance to the Grand Finale in San Francisco on October 2-4, 2024, where they will compete for a $1 million investment prize.As part of Reno Startup Week, Elevate Reno is partnering with the event to provide platforms for startups like Sarcomatrix to present their cutting-edge innovations. Each company will have 4 minutes to pitch, followed by a Q&A session with the judges. The winner of the Reno competition will represent the region at the national finals in San Francisco, where the brightest startups from across the globe will vie for investment and global recognition.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a Northern Nevada-based biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for muscle diseases. With a focus on precision medicine, the company’s flagship program centers around S-969, a small molecule that enhances muscle regeneration and repair. Sarcomatrix’s mission is to address the unmet medical needs in muscular dystrophies and other muscle-related disorders, leveraging the latest scientific advancements to develop transformative treatments. As part of the emerging biotech community in Northern Nevada, Sarcomatrix is playing a pivotal role in bringing cutting-edge therapies to market, and this selection reaffirms its leadership in the space.Investment Opportunity for Accredited InvestorsIn accordance with Reg D Section 506(c) and Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, Sarcomatrix is currently offering an investment opportunity to accredited investors. This offering supports the company’s efforts to accelerate the development of therapies like S-969. Interested accredited investors are invited to learn more and participate in the growth of Sarcomatrix by contacting the company for further details.About the Startup World CupOrganized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, the Startup World Cup is a global event bringing together the best startups from around the world to compete for prizes, investments, and international recognition. It serves as a premier platform for innovative companies to pitch their ideas, connect with investors, and build global networks. The Grand Finale will take place on October 4, 2024, in San Francisco, offering finalists the opportunity for global exposure and a $1 million investment prize.Media Contact:MediaRelations@Sarcomatrix.com+1 (775) 525-1795Investor Contact:IR@Sarcomatrix.comSarcomatrixTherapeutics, Corp.450 Sinclair StreetReno, Nevada, 89501 USASource: SarcomatrixTherapeutics, Corp.David CraigSarcomatrix, Inc.

