Fierce names Boulder Care as one of its Fierce 50 Honorees of 2024

Boulder is a high-quality provider of addiction medicine, with an innovative model that delivers treatment to patients at home

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulder Care today announced that Fierce Life Sciences and Fierce Healthcare have named Boulder Care as one of 2024’s Fierce 50 honorees. The Fierce 50 showcases 50 individuals and companies driving advancements in medicine, fostering innovation and shaping the future of biopharma and healthcare.

“We are grateful to Fierce Healthcare for shining a light on our commitment to scaling high quality treatment for substance use disorders,” said Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder. “Our team is thrilled to be recognized for the enormously rewarding work of breaking down stigma, innovating in the field of addiction medicine, and helping people get their lives back.”

“The annual Fierce 50 special report highlights individuals and companies that are driving progress in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotechnology industries,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “These 50 outstanding organizations and people demonstrate excellence in their fields, and their commitment to innovation, equity and improving lives is truly commendable. Congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

The Fierce 50 is a constellation of the most brilliant visionaries and trailblazers, handpicked by the discerning editors of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. These individuals and companies are a driving force in healthcare delivery, drug development, research, and more.

Boulder has a transformational impact on outcomes for patients overcoming substance use disorders, including opioid and alcohol use: resulting in quality metrics more than three times better than national benchmarks. By partnering with health plans under contractual agreements that tie reimbursement to outcomes, Boulder is leading the industry in value-based care for behavioral health services.



ABOUT BOULDER CARE

Boulder Care is a digital clinic offering long-term support and treatment for substance use disorders. Collaborating across medical, behavioral, and psychosocial dimensions, Boulder’s dedicated Care Teams deliver evidence-based care and help patients work toward their individual goals. For more information, please visit: www.boulder.care.

ABOUT QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

