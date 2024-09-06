Press Releases

09/06/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Insurance Rate Increases

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding rate increases approved today by the Connecticut Insurance Department for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, ConnectiCare and United/Oxford plans available on the individual and small group market, both on and off the state-sponsored exchange.

“I appreciate that the Insurance Department reduced the requested rate hikes, but these year-after-year increases remain simply unaffordable and unsustainable. They reflect the inability of insurers to negotiate provider reimbursement rates that are consistent with other measures of inflation in the Connecticut economy. I agree fully with Commissioner Mais that we need to address the root cause of these ballooning rates—the skyrocketing cost of healthcare. Insurers are not passive players in this broken dynamic—in fact, they profit from it. If insurers are unwilling or unable to effectively negotiate cost controls, we need to take a tough look at our incentives and our laws to force that change,” said Attorney General Tong.

