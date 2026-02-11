Press Releases

02/10/2026

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Meeting with Concierge Management

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after concluding a meeting with senior leadership of JRK Property Holdings, the California-based real estate investment company that manages Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill.

“Earlier today I had a direct, frank and honest conversation with JRK Property senior leadership and decision makers and did not hold back. I made it crystal clear that JRK must develop and implement a plan to ensure that this never happens again, and do all that they can to make it right for impacted tenants and their family. The focus of this conversation was on the health and safety of residents, and I was absolutely clear that JRK must get residents back into their homes as soon as possible. JRK executives committed to that objective,” said Attorney General Tong. “We also had a larger conversation about the serious, unacceptable conditions referenced in my letters, and what JRK must do in order to rectify past and present issues. While those conversations are ongoing, my investigation remains active. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to work aggressively to hold JRK accountable and to ensure the company honors its commitments to its tenants and community.”

Attorney General Tong on Monday commenced an investigation into Concierge Apartments management, sending a civil investigative demand under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act seeking documentation and answers regarding the landlord’s management and response to the unsafe conditions at the Rocky Hill apartment complex.

The civil investigation is the latest in a series of actions taken by Attorney General Tong in response to the conditions at Concierge.

On Wednesday, February 4, Attorney General Tong, State Rep. Kerry Wood and State Sen. Matthew Lesser wrote attorneys for Concierge. On Thursday, local counsel for Concierge responded. Attorney General Tong then sent a new letter to Concierge on Friday, responding to the company’s response as conditions worsened. Concierge responded again on Sunday.



