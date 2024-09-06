Artista Cinema Makeup Launches New Brow Pomade and Eye Gel Tested and Approved with Professional Swedish Makeup Artist

Artista Browpomade is a Korean beauty product designed for effortless brow enhancement, formulated with skin-loving ingredients that nourish and support healthy skin. Its creamy texture allows for smooth application and buildable coverage. Artista Smartwear Concealer, crafted in Korea, combines skin-loving ingredients like mango seed butter, licorice root, and shea butter, providing high coverage with a matte velvet finish that lasts for up to 15 hours. Artista Smartwear Liquid Foundation is a premium product from Korea, crafted with skin-loving ingredients such as Passionflower, Lotus Leaf extract, Black Currant, Camellia Sinensis, and Witch Hazel extract.

Artista Cinema Makeup has introduced a new brow pomade and eye gel, both meticulously tested and approved by a renowned professional Swedish makeup artist.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artista Cinema Makeup Brand is proud to announce the launch of their newest products, the brow pomade and eye gel, in collaboration with professional Swedish makeup artist.

These products are specially formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as jojoba and castor oil to protect brow hairs and eyelids while providing long-lasting wear.

The brow pomade and eye gel were carefully crafted in Korea, known for its advanced beauty technology and high-quality products. Marichel Gallero and Artista MUA Team, who has years of experience in the cosmetics industry, personally tested and approved these products to ensure their effectiveness and safety for everyday use.

"We are excited to introduce our new brow pomade and eye gel to the market," says Abdollah Kargar, founder of Artista Cinema Make Up. "Our goal is to provide our customers with top-notch products that not only enhance their beauty but also nourish and protect their skin. With the use of natural ingredients, we are confident that our products will meet the needs and expectations of our customers."

The brow pomade and eye gel are perfect for achieving flawless and defined brows, as well as long-lasting eye makeup looks. The jojoba and castor oil in the formula help to nourish and strengthen brow hairs, while also providing a smooth and easy application. These products are suitable for all skin types and have been dermatologically tested. Artista Cinema Make Up Film's new brow pomade and eye gel are now available for purchase on their website and select retailers.

Artista Cinema Makeup, a leading brand in the beauty industry, has recently announced the launch of their new liquid foundation and concealer. These products have been meticulously tested and approved by a renowned professional Middle East makeup artist, ensuring the highest quality and performance.

The liquid foundation and concealer are not just your ordinary makeup products. They are enriched with natural ingredients such as Passionflower, Lotus Leaf, Black Currant, and Camellia Sinensis Leaf, known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This unique blend of ingredients not only provides flawless coverage but also nourishes and protects the skin.

According to the makeup artist who tested the products, "I am impressed with the performance of Artista Cinema Makeup's new liquid foundation and concealer. The coverage is buildable and long-lasting, and the added antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients make it stand out from other products in the market." This endorsement from a professional in the industry further solidifies the quality and effectiveness of these new products.

The liquid foundation and concealer are now available for purchase on Artista Cinema Makeup's website and in select stores. With the growing demand for natural and skin-friendly makeup products, these new additions to the brand's line are sure to be a hit among beauty enthusiasts. Artista Cinema Makeup remains committed to providing high-quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

Artista Cinema Makeup's new liquid foundation and concealer are not just makeup products, but a combination of beauty and skincare. With their unique blend of natural ingredients, these products are set to revolutionize the beauty industry and become a must-have in every makeup bag. For more information and to purchase, visit their website or follow them on social media for updates and promotions.

Artista Makeup Film with Professional Swedish Makeup Artist

