Tofu A Comprehensive Study Exploring Bagel Market | Key Players- Hain Celestial Group, Pulmuone Foods, House Foods Group

Global Tofu market to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

PUNE, INDIA, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to HTF MI, " Global Tofu Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global Tofu Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 1.6 Billion in 2024 and USD 2.7 Billion by 2030.The tofu market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of tofu, a plant-based protein that is a popular food item in many parts of the world. Tofu is made from soybeans and is often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan diets.Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-tofu-market Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include Hain Celestial Group Inc. (United States), Pulmuone Foods Co., Ltd. (South Korea), House Foods Group Inc. (Japan), Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Morinaga & Co., Ltd. (Japan), San Jose Tofu Co., Inc. (United States), Nasoya Foods USA, LLC (United States), Hodo Foods (United States), Kikkoman Corporation (Japan), Eden Foods, Inc. (United States).TofuMarket Drivers• Health benefits associated with tofu consumption, including low fat and calorie content, and high protein contentMarket Trend• Growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly food optionsMarket Opportunities• Opportunities for technological innovation and development of new tofu products and flavorsBuy This Report Now: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2628 Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the Tofu market based on type, distribution channel, and region.Market Breakdown by Applications:• Organic, ConventionalMarket Breakdown by Types:• Food and Beverages Industry, Restaurants and Hotels, OthersReport ScopeThe Market size value in 2024 (USD 1.60 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 2.7 Billion)Growth Rate CAGR Of (9.9%) Historical Years (2019-2023)Base Year (2023)Estimated Year (2024)Short-Term Projection Year (2030)Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.Competitive Landscape:Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are Hain Celestial Group Inc. (United States), Pulmuone Foods Co., Ltd. (South Korea), House Foods Group Inc. (Japan), Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Morinaga & Co., Ltd. (Japan), San Jose Tofu Co., Inc. (United States), Nasoya Foods USA, LLC (United States), Hodo Foods (United States), Kikkoman Corporation (Japan), Eden Foods, Inc. (United States)Have a query? Market an inquiry before purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-tofu-market Key highlights of the report:• Tofu Market Performance (2019-2023)• Tofu Market Outlook (2024-2030)• Tofu Market Trends• Tofu Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeAsk the Analyst for Customization and Explore the full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-tofu-market We will supply any particular information you need as part of the modification if it falls outside the present purview of the report.

