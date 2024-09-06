Job Announcement: Administrative Assistant

General Summary or Purpose

Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing, grammar, Word and Excel tests.

Thrives supporting others and managing many pieces of information at the same time.

Passionate about organizing.

Enjoys applying procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts and prioritizes duties.

High school diploma; and

Two years of secretarial experience

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Court Administrator

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

Exempt

The District Court Administrative Assistant provides a variety of administrative, secretarial, and support activities for court administration. Duties, depending on assignment, typically involve independently carrying out administrative assignments; processing and distributing documents in regards to hearings; coordinating the scheduling of court hearings; answering department phones; purchasing supplies and tracking and coding expenditures; monitoring caseflow and compliance with docket currency standards; maintaining electronic department files and records; maintaining inventory; or other administrative support activities.

Note: Any one position in this classification may not perform all the duties and responsibilities listed below.

Answers department phones, greets visitors, screens telephone calls and correspondence, provides information, explains policies and procedures, or refers, as appropriate. Opens and sorts office mail. Responds to requests for information at the request of the department or refers materials to the appropriate party.

Arranges for the scheduling of formal and informal proceedings with prosecutors, attorneys, judges/referees and ensuring all other parties are notified and all court documents are in order. Serves as a backup to calendar control clerks.

Monitors caseflow and compliance with docket currency standards and prepares, collects, analyzes, and organizes data related to case filings and dispositions.

Purchases office supplies. Tracks department expenditures and budget levels. Learns to code invoices into appropriate expenditure categories.

Develops and maintains a variety of electronic files and records including surveys, questionnaires, forms, reports, worksheets, spreadsheets, and databases. Prepare various statistical summary reports.

Arranges conference calls, coordinates and sets-up video conferences, prepares correspondence and meeting minutes, makes travel arrangements, prepares travel expense vouchers, notarizes documents, maintains and coordinates staff calendars, and learns to perform elementary legal research.

Tracks and maintains all inventory including supplies, equipment, and technology for the unit. Coordinates items to transfer to surplus. Troubleshoots or acquires assistance when equipment or technology fails.

Performs special projects and administrative functions as assigned.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma and two years of secretarial experience in a court, law office or related job experience.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Considerable knowledge of secretarial practices and procedures.

Basic knowledge of legal terminology, business English, punctuation and grammar.

Considerable knowledge of office systems, procedures, and equipment.

Considerable knowledge of law and legal principles.

Skill Requirements:

Elementary legal research skills.

Excellent grammar, writing and proofreading skills.

Skilled in reading, understanding, and applying statutes and legal procedures/terminology.

Effective, courteous, and professional interpersonal and customer service skills to deal effectively with all levels of personnel and the public.

Skilled in the use of word processing, spreadsheet, and specialized court/case management software.

Strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Ability to efficiently organize and prioritize work to process court documents in a timely manner.

Ability to work in a deadline orientated and fast-paced environment.

Ability to quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes.

Must be dependable.

Physical Requirements: