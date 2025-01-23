Dash Cellular Repair Celebrates Grand Opening in Edmond, OK

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dash Cellular Repair , a trusted leader in mobile device repair, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Edmond. This exciting milestone marks Dash Cellular Repair’s continued expansion, bringing fast, reliable, and affordable repair services to a wider audience in the region.Located at 1201 NW 178th St. Suite 114 in Edmond, the new store offers a full range of repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices. Specializing in screen repairs, battery replacements, and water damage restoration, Dash Cellular Repair is committed to providing exceptional customer service and fast turnaround times. The company’s certified technicians use high-quality parts and the latest repair technologies, ensuring that customers’ devices are restored to optimal performance.To celebrate the grand opening, Dash Cellular Repair is offering exclusive promotions, including discounts on select services and accessories for a limited time. Customers can also take advantage of free diagnostics to better understand their device's issues before committing to any repairs.“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Edmond community,” said Aadi, owner of Dash Cellular Repair. “Our mission is to provide top-notch repair services that people can trust. We understand how essential mobile devices are in today’s world, and we’re excited to offer fast, reliable solutions at competitive prices.”Dash Cellular Repair has built a strong reputation for its commitment to quality repairs and outstanding customer service. The new Edmond location continues this tradition, providing an important resource for residents and businesses alike who rely on their devices to stay connected and productive.**About Dash Cellular Repair:**Founded in 2010, Dash Cellular Repair is a leading mobile device repair company with multiple locations across the OKC metro. The company specializes in repairing smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices, offering a fast and reliable solution for customers dealing with device malfunctions. Dash Cellular Repair prides itself on high-quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and affordable pricing.For more information about Dash Cellular Repair and its services, visit https://dashrepairs.com or call any of their locations.

