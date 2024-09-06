California awards new farm to school grants serving more than 1.65 million students across the state

First Partner Siebel Newsom, in partnership with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, led the work to launch the state’s farm to school grant program and ongoing efforts to broaden its reach to more students.

California implemented a statewide universal school meals program in 2022, and earlier this year launched SUN Bucks in California, a new federal food program to support children from families with low incomes while school is out for the summer. The state also has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs in California.



Since 2021, the Farm to School Incubator Grant Program has distributed $86 million to 375 projects, benefitting 2,850,196 students at 269 school districts.



In total, the 195 projects from the latest round of grants will serve 199 school districts and educational entities, five California Native American tribes, 52 farms, and eight food hubs.



Visit the CA Farm to School Incubator Grant Program website to view the full list of grantees.