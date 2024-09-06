From Adult Basic Education to College: Scholarships Awarded to Deserving Adult Learners in Boston

Every year, First Literacy awards scholarships to recent graduates of Adult Basic Education (ABE) or English language programs in Massachusetts who are continuing on to vocational training or higher education. On August 15, 2024, the City of Boston and Mayor Michelle Wu proudly hosted the 2024 First Literacy Scholarship Ceremony at Boston City Hall. This special event celebrated 26 adult learners awarded First Literacy Scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year.

Since its inception in 1990, the First Literacy Scholarship program has awarded over 600 scholarships to adult learners across Massachusetts. These recipients come from diverse backgrounds and often face significant challenges, but they share a common goal: to improve their lives through education. Many are the first in their families to attend college, and most are heads of households balancing financial and caregiving responsibilities, often while holding more than one job.

The scholarships are awarded in recognition of educational achievements, community service, and perseverance in the face of hardship. Eligibility is based on a nomination from the student’s Adult Basic Education program, acceptance to a college or training program, and proof of financial need. Whether new or continuing, scholars are honored for their efforts and accomplishments at an annual Scholarship Ceremony.

This year, Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment, welcomed the scholars and shared her journey as a refugee immigrant who came to the United States with her family in the 1980s. Her parents worked tirelessly at low-wage jobs to provide her with educational opportunities—a testament to the transformative power of education.

2024-2025 First Literacy Scholars pictured with Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment for the Office of Mayor Michelle Wu. Photo Credit: Gregory Ciccarelli.

The Office of Workforce Development (OWD), a department of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, plays a crucial role in supporting adult education programs in Boston, including many attended by the awardees. OWD’s support, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Adult and Community Learning Services (ACLS), enables adult education programs to effectively prepare learners for further education, training, and meaningful employment. Last year, through joint investments with the state, OWD provided Adult Basic Education services to over 3,500 adult learners, helping adult learners pursue career paths that lead to economic security.

OWD and First Literacy share a deep commitment to the power of education. Together, these programs and investments promote lifelong learning and create pathways for adults to improve their skills, setting the stage for brighter futures. These efforts are developing a competitive workforce by connecting individuals with education, job training, employment opportunities, and the essential skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.

As we celebrate these scholars and their achievements, we are reminded of the profound impact that education can have on an individual’s life. We invite you to support adult education programs and First Literacy’s mission to uplift and empower adult learners across Boston.

To learn more about First Literacy’s Scholar program, visit firstliteracy.org/scholars/.

To find an adult education program in Boston, visit boston.gov/adult-literacy.