The City of Palm Springs Receives Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ Designation, Creating a More Inclusive Workplace™

The City of Palm Springs is incredibly proud that our employees have completed the important training that now makes us a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™.” — Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Palm Springs achieves the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This credential highlights the City of Palm Springs’ commitment to fostering a more inclusive work environment and their dedication to improving the organization through neurodiversity inclusion.

“The City of Palm Springs is incredibly proud that our employees have completed the important training that now makes us a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™,” says Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein. “The reality is that one in 10 adults in the workplace have attention deficit disorder while one in 36 have been formally diagnosed with some form of autism. Still, millions remain on the spectrum but undiagnosed. In Palm Springs, we pride ourselves on being one of the most welcoming and inclusive communities in the nation, so it is important that our local government is a diverse and inclusive place to work and that we do all we can to support and celebrate everyone.”

To achieve this certification, city staff underwent comprehensive training and certification programs designed to enhance their ability to hire, support, and retain neurodivergent employees. The training, developed in collaboration with clinical experts and neurodivergent individuals, equips staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to create an inclusive workplace that values the unique strengths and perspectives of all employees.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Palm Springs in their journey towards becoming a more inclusive and supportive workplace,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their dedication to neurodiversity sets a powerful example for other organizations.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in education, healthcare, and corporate sectors worldwide. The CNW program is part of IBCCES’ broader mission to promote understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity in various settings.

To facilitate access to certified locations and professionals, IBCCES created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource that lists organizations that have met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) or Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) requirements. This platform enables individuals and families to identify inclusive businesses and workplaces that are committed to understanding and supporting neurodivergent individuals.

###

About the City of Palm Springs

Palm Springs is an inclusive world class city dedicated to providing excellent and responsive public services to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations of residents and visitors.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.