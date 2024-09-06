HARRIS & HAYDEN WELCOMES TOP LEGAL TALENT DONOVAN BLOUNT, ESQ. AS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

HARRIS & HAYDEN LAW FIRM

Berkeley Law Graduate Donovan Blount, Esq. Brings A Stellar Academic And Professional Background To Harris & Hayden's Justice-Driven Mission

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris & Hayden Law Firm, formerly known as Harris & Associates, is excited to announce the appointment of Donovan Blount, Esq. as associate attorney. Mr. Blount will be spearheading the firm's Civil Rights, Labor & Employment, and General Corporate practices, infusing these vital areas with his extensive expertise and strategic insight.Donovan Blount is a distinguished legal professional renowned for his exceptional skills in legal analysis, strategic thinking, management, and leadership. His robust foundation in education includes a Bachelor of Arts in English from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, and a Juris Doctorate with a specialized business law certificate from Berkeley Law.“Donovan Blount brings a spark of legal brilliance and keen vision to Harris & Hayden,” says John Harris, CEO. “His sharp acumen and proactive approach will help the firm navigate complex challenges for continued success and innovation."Prior to joining Harris & Hayden, Mr. Blount was an associate attorney with the prestigious, international firm, Milbank, LLP (Milbank) in its Los Angeles office. During his tenure with Milbank, he gained extensive experience in tax equity, debt-financing and complex commercial transactions. He routinely represented the world’s largest financial institutions and successfully closed several billion dollars in transactions. Blount’s diverse experience and comprehensive legal acumen will significantly enhance Harris & Hayden's capabilities as they continue to deliver successful resolutions.For over four decades, Harris & Hayden (formerly Harris & Associates) has delivered exceptional results for clients in complex and high-profile civil rights and excessive force cases. Their commitment to anti-discrimination litigation has earned them a reputation as "the firm that gets results." Attorneys John W. Harris and Herbert Hayden, along with their team, represent clients in civil rights, discrimination, excessive force, corporate and employment law, and personal injury cases.Harris & Hayden’s mission is to champion civil rights and equality for all, leveraging their legal expertise, integrity, and passion for justice. To learn more about the firm's proven results, gold-standard representation, superior client service, and commitment to compassion and dignity, please visit www.harrishayden.com ABOUT HARRIS & HAYDEN LAW FIRM:Harris & Hayden Law Firm, founded in 1980, is a distinguished leader in the pursuit of civil rights and equality. With a storied history of representing clients in high-profile civil rights and excessive force cases across California and the United States, the firm has earned a reputation for achieving significant victories and securing major settlements. Known for its commitment to fighting against discrimination and advocating for those who have been wronged, Harris & Hayden excels in civil rights, labor and employment, corporate law, and personal injury. Under the leadership of attorneys John W. Harris and Herbert Hayden, the firm continues to leverage its deep legal expertise, integrity, and passion for justice to deliver exceptional results.

