Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Italy's Ansaldo Energia in Cernobbio

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Italy's Ansaldo Energia company Fabrizio Fabbri in Cernobbio, Italy on September 6.

The discussion highlighted Ansaldo Energia's involvement in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's largest Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir. The fact that four gas turbines made by Ansaldo Energia for the newly constructed plant with a capacity of 1280 megawatts have been delivered to Azerbaijan to install there was noted at the meeting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

They also shared their views on potential collaboration with Ansaldo Energia in the field of "green energy." The company expressed strong interest in contributing to the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s energy system and indicated its intention to collaborate with Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC.

The signing of cooperation agreements between Ansaldo Energia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, and Azerenerji was mentioned, with confidence expressed for joint activity in the future.