Land Bank briefs media on liability solution with its lenders, 9 Sept

Land Bank has reached agreement with all its lenders for the conclusion of the Liability Solution that will cure the Bank’s prevailing debt default which occurred in April 2020. This is a significant milestone that provides a basis for the Bank’s turnaround and rebuilding of its essential role in the South African economy and the agricultural sector in particular.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing event as follows:

Date: 09 September 2024

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

Venue: Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS), Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room.

The media briefing will provide insights into the implications of the implementation of the Liability Solution and the Bank’s strategic direction moving forward.

