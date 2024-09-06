Maryland Department of the Environment, Attorney General File Complaint Against Ridgely’s Reserve for Water Pollution Violations



Developer, Homebuilder Contractor Directed to Restore Damage to Waterways

BALTIMORE (Sept. 6, 2024) – The Office of the Attorney General today, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, filed a complaint in Harford County Circuit Court against a developer, homebuilder, and contractor for multiple water pollution violations. The complaint asks the court to impose a financial penalty and order the defendants to comply with environmental laws and restore aquatic resources harmed by the pollution.

More than 30 inspections at the Ridgely’s Reserve development and related sewer line project in the Joppa area of Harford County found numerous violations of state sediment pollution and nontidal wetlands laws. The complaint notes that sediment pollution can harm the aquatic environment by altering water quality, disrupting habitat and blocking light needed by submerged aquatic vegetation.

“Inspection after inspection has documented problems with this project, and this pollution has caused real harm to our waterways,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “It is past time for this pollution to stop. We are asking the court to not only impose a financial penalty, but also require that the affected waterways be restored.”

“Protecting Maryland’s natural resources is a responsibility I take very seriously. The repeated violations at Ridgely’s Reserve demonstrate a blatant disregard for our environmental laws and the welfare of Marylanders,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “The damage that has already been done needs to be addressed so the waterways around this community are made whole and healthy again while those responsible for the pollution answer for their actions in court.”

Defendants named in the action include Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group, Inc., the developer of the project; D.R. Horton, Inc., homebuilder for the site; and Kinsley Construction, LLC, a contractor for the project.

The state first inspected the site in May 2022 in response to citizen and Gunpowder Riverkeeper complaints about sediment-laden water downstream of the projects in Foster Branch and the Gunpowder River. A series of inspections as late as this year found multiple violations. Although construction of the Ridgely’s Reserve sewer line project is complete, stabilization of that site is still needed. Construction of the 121-acre housing development is ongoing.

The complaint asks the court to impose a penalty of up to $25,000 per violation. Each day a violation continues is a separate violation under Maryland law. The complaint also seeks an order for corrective actions to ensure the defendants stop discharging pollutants, come into permanent compliance with their permits and restore the aquatic resources affected by the sediment pollution in nearby waterways.

###