Matrix and Huawei Expand Partnership to Install BESS in Brazil, Tripling Capacity to 750 MWh by 2027

Our BESS solutions cater to a wide range of clients, from large high-voltage consumers to smaller customers. Our initial focus is on those already in the free energy market or looking to migrate” — Federico Marsano, CFO Matrix Energia

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Energia, an integrated digital energy platform operating in the commercialization and generation markets, announced the expansion of its partnership with Huawei Digital Power through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was formalized on Tuesday (27th) during Intersolar South America, the largest event in the sector in Latin America, and it triples the previously contracted capacity, expanding from 250 MWh expected to be installed by 2025 to a total of 750 MWh by 2027. This project requires a total investment of more than R$ 1.6 billion from Matrix by 2027, exclusively for the BESS business unit.The expanded partnership between Matrix Energia and Huawei Digital Power focuses on implementing Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to modernize Brazil's energy infrastructure, reduce industry costs, and address grid challenges.Energy storage solutions, such as BESS, play a crucial role in climate change mitigation by aligning with international decarbonization goals, including those outlined in the Paris Agreement. These solutions are classified under the Energy Efficiency category, which is vital for reducing global temperature rise to within 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) taxonomy, these storage systems are sustainable when the infrastructure operates within a grid factor of 100g CO2/kWh or less. In 2023, Brazil's National Emissions Registry System (SIRENE) reported that the country's electricity generation emitted 35g CO2/kWh, meeting these stringent sustainability criteria and reinforcing the importance of BESS in supporting a low-carbon future.Rubens Misorelli, CEO of Matrix Energia, signed the MoU alongside Alexandre Gomes, Director of the Digital Power Business Unit at Matrix. Mason Qing, President of Huawei Digital Power Brazil, represented the Chinese company.About Matrix EnergiaFounded in 2014, Matrix Energy Participações S.A. ("Matrix" or “Company”) is a digital energy platform that offers a comprehensive ecosystem of energy solutions through a customer-centric business model. Through its subsidiaries, Matrix serves high and medium voltage customers in the Free Energy Market and offers low voltage customers the opportunity to participate in energy compensation systems from Distributed Generation. Additionally, it provides energy efficiency services and solutions involving energy storage systems through its Battery Energy Storage Sys-tem (BESS) product. The company is also active in the micro-cogeneration segment, as well as in photovoltaic and wind renewable energy generation. Together, these areas form an end-to-end integrated platform, delivering energy solutions for all types of consumers, from industries to individuals. The company is a joint venture between DXT International S.A., part of the Duferco Group, and Prisma Capital. In 2023, the company received a 'brA' corporate rating from S&P Global on the Brazilian National Scale. Learn more at https://matrixenergia.com/

