LM-Kit Announces Launch of Company and Breakthrough Product: LM-Kit.NET for Generative AI

MURET, FRANCE, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LM-Kit is excited to announce its official company launch, along with the introduction of its flagship product, LM-Kit.NET.

This cutting-edge SDK allows developers to seamlessly integrate advanced Generative AI functionalities—like chatbot creation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), content retrieval, text enhancement and translation—directly into C# and VB.NET applications.



With LM-Kit.NET, businesses can enjoy on-device AI inference, delivering lightning-fast, secure results without needing constant cloud access.

In a bid to support small businesses and foster innovation, LM-Kit is offering a free Community License for companies with fewer than 20 employees. This allows startups and small teams to access the full power of LM-Kit.NET at no cost, empowering them to integrate AI without heavy financial investment.

"We're thrilled to make this accessible to startups and small businesses, Our goal is to simplify the integration of Generative AI for businesses of all sizes, providing scalable and secure solutions that drive innovation" said Loïc Carrère, CEO of LM-Kit.

The LM-Kit.NET SDK offers a comprehensive set of tools for industries ranging from healthcare to logistics, ensuring fast go-to-market strategies by enabling on-device AI capabilities. The product's privacy-first approach, combined with its flexibility, makes it an ideal solution for enterprises looking to deploy AI-powered applications without heavy reliance on cloud infrastructure.

For more details on LM-Kit.NET or to request a demo, visit LM-Kit.



