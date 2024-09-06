GBC Advanced Materials LLC Expands Customer Support Team

A sampling of the ceramic components made by GBC.

Adds Additional Technical Ceramic Sales Professionals To Its Roster

LATROBE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBC Advanced Materials LLC ; a leader in oxide ceramic and technical glass component production values its client relationships and is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales and customer service team over the past year with the addition of four professionals with extensive experience in the technical ceramics field. A summary of the sales team as follows:Sales Manager -- Christopher Azarko joined GBC last year. Chris has a mechanical engineering degree from Rutgers University along with over 10 years of technical sales experience mostly with ceramic materials, both oxide and non-oxide materials. He has held positions as sales engineer and business development manager. He has worked to serve existing clients as well as cultivate new business partnerships with companies in the medical, industrial, aerospace, and electronics areas.Business Development Consultant -- Brian Roznoy joined in November 2023. Brian has 35+ years in the ceramic industry and worked for several of the leading advanced ceramic companies. Throughout his career responsibilities included general management, business unit management, new business development & sales management.Account Management Consultant -- John F. Redman joined in March 2024. John has 25+ years of experience in ceramics and microelectronics manufacturing. Roles John previously held included greenline production supervisor, materials manager, purchasing & sales / accounts manager. He brings extensive skills and experience to solving customer needs and supporting manufacturers. Applications supported include ceramic turbo chargers, nose cones, fuses, microelectronic package design, and heater cores. Mr. Redman nurtures and supports manufacturers in defense, commercial electronic packaging, materials identification, heaters, & machine shop markets.European Sales Consultant -- Mike Colamonico joined in August 2024. Mike is based in France and has over 30 years of European sales experience in technical ceramics, thermal management, and other advanced technical products. He specializes in growing business and establishing new customers in Europe within the aerospace, medical, analytical equipment, and advanced technology markets. Mike has an BS in ceramic engineering from Alfred University and a masters (MPIA) in international relations from The Graduate School Of Public And International Affairs from The University Of Pittsburgh.

