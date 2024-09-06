Tree Stand Incident With Injury, Hopkinton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson

603-271-3361

September 5, 2024

Hopkinton, NH– On September 5, 2024 at approximately 3:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an individual who had fallen from a tree stand in Hopkinton. It was reported that the individual had sustained injuries from the fall and was unable to walk out of the woods. The individual was reported to be in the woods off Dustin Road in Hopkinton.

Conservation Officers arrived on scene at 4:35 p.m. Hopkinton Police Department and Hopkinton Fire Department were already on scene. A crew of four rescuers from the Hopkinton Fire Department were in the woods treating the individual. The individual was then loaded onto a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and slowly driven out of the woods. The UTV reached the road at approximately 5:00 p.m. The individual was identified as Todd Quinn of Warner, NH.

Conservation Officers interviewed Quinn briefly before he was transported by Hopkinton Fire Department Ambulance. Quinn explained that he was working on moving his tree stand from one to tree to another. Quinn climbed up the ladder type tree stand and was attempting to remove it when it fell. He landed on the ground and sustained an injury to his lower body and was unable to walk out under his own power. He was transported to Concord Hospital for further evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone that safety harnesses should be worn at all times whenever attempting to climb in and out of a tree stand. Additionally, it is recommended to have more than one person present when attempting to mount tree stands in remote locations. Factors including tree condition, size, species, and ground conditions should also be considered when locating suitable locations for tree stands.