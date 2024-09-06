Applications Available for Permits to Hunt Coyotes with Dogs

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announces that applications are available on its website for permits to hunt coyotes with dogs and that the deadline to apply is October 15, 2024.

Any person hunting, pursuing or harvesting a coyote with the aid of dogs must hold a Vermont hunting license and use only dogs registered with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The season for hunting coyotes with dogs is December 15 through March 31, and the coyote dog training season is June 1 through September 15.

Only 100 permits to hunt coyotes with dogs will be issued. If more than 100 permit applications are received, a lottery drawing will be held. If drawn for a permit, you will be required to pay a $50 permit fee.

Applications and information about using the permits are available from Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.