Connected Agriculture Market to Witness CAGR of 19.10% by 2031 on Rising Demand for Advanced Agricultural Techniques

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- connected agriculture market size was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 4.17 billion in 2023 to USD 16.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.10% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Integrated agriculture can be defined as the use of advanced technology to improve, monitor and control agricultural activities, leading to increased agricultural production and quality. The development of digital technologies enabling massive data collection and utilization at the minimal cost. It is to provide real-time information on soil conditions, water levels and weather conditions for better crop management and to support farmers.

The market growth of connected agriculture is mainly influenced by the increasing demand for advanced agricultural solutions to maximize crop yields using limited resources such as water, fertilizers and the seeds. Through agricultural edges with complementary treatments, farmers and entrepreneurs can manage time more efficiently in the field with fewer resources.

Top Players in the Connected Agriculture Market

• Deere & Company

• Trimble Inc.

• AGCO Corporation

• Raven Industries Inc.

• AG Leader Technology

• Monsanto Company

• Syngenta AG

• Precision Planting LLC

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• SST Development Group Inc.

• Farmers Edge Inc.

Increased Focus on Improved Crop Production Will Boost Market Growth

Farmers can increase yields through integrated farming, spending less money and effort than using traditional farming methods. Modern connected technologies such as Low Power Wide Area (LPWA), WiFi, ZigBee, and new wireless sensor technologies enable farmers to plan and execute a variety of agricultural tasks.

In November 2022, Trimble Agriculture and xFarm Technologies announced a new partnership. Trimble, a global manufacturer of precision agricultural technologies, can now deliver value-added and efficient solutions to farmers through the xFarm app developed by a technology company. xFarm Technologies leverages its digital platform to support and equip 120,000 farms spread across 1.7 million works the season acres in more than 100 countries.

Segments covered in connected agriculture market are as follows:

• Component

o Solution, Platform and Services

• Platform

o Device Management, Connectivity Management and Application Enablement

• Services

o Consulting, Integration & Implementation and Support & Maintenance

• Application

o Pre-Production Planning & Management (Field Mapping, Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Farm Labor Management and Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance), In-Production Planning & Management (Water and Irrigation Management, Breeding & Feed Management, Crop Scouting, Production Monitoring & Maintenance, Animal Tracking & Navigation and Agri Finance & Insurance Management), And Postproduction Planning & Management (Processing, Inventory Management, Transportation and Quality Assurance and Control)

Future Impact in the Next 4-5 Years: Benefiting from Smart Agriculture

The following are the key connected agriculture Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Over the next 4-5 years, the connected agriculture market will witness terrific growth driven with the aid of the full-size adoption of IoT devices, precision agricultural technologies and data analytics. Farmers will benefit from improved crop management, actual-time records for selection making, and automatic structures that streamline operations. These improvements will result in intake of resources, decreased waste and advanced productiveness, in the end converting agricultural practices and increasing yields.

Long-term Impacts Over the Next 10 Years: Sowing the Seeds of Sustainable Agricultural Change

Over the next decade, an agribusiness will lay the foundation for a transition to sustainable agriculture. These innovations will notably improve the efficiency, lessen environmental impact and increase food protection worldwide. Long-term impacts will include more resilient and sustainable agricultural practices, better supply chains and significant environmental reductions. Integrated agriculture will enable smarter farms to become working with independent data, setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in food production.

Connected Agriculture Market: Cultivating the Future of Farming

Connected agriculture markets are changing the way we grow and manage food, bringing unprecedented efficiencies and innovation to agriculture. By integrating advanced technologies such as IoT, big data analytics and smart sensors, integrated agriculture increases yields, improves resource utilization, and improves crop yields. This technological revolution enables farmers to access real-time insights and automated systems that promote precision agriculture and sustainable practices.

As global demand for food grows, connected agriculture stands out as a key enabler for modern agricultural solutions. The sector’s growth is fueled by technological advances and widespread adoption of smart agricultural equipment, promising a future in which agriculture is not only more efficient but also resilient and environmentally friendly.

In conclusion, markets play an important role in addressing the challenges of food security and sustainability, offering smart, integrated solutions that promise to redefine agricultural practices for future generations.

