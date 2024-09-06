Minister Dean Macpherson concludes visit to China by signing declarations of intent

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has on Friday concluded his visit to China by signing two declarations of intent with the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and ASI Global in China following an official State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help achieve the vision of turning South Africa into a construction site, growing the economy and create thousands of new jobs.

The declaration of intent with the CCCC will work towards inviting the company to bid through the Public Management Finance Act in the construction of municipal works and buildings, the construction and development of public owned buildings and the development of fishing harbours and small ports. Meanwhile, the declaration with ASI Global will works towards the entity helping to develop construction talent in South Africa as well as their professional development.

“Shortly after I was appointed as Public Works & Infrastructure Minister roughly two months ago, I vowed that my aim will be to use the portfolio to turn the country into a construction site in order for us to grow the economy and create thousands of new jobs. The two declarations of intents signed during bilateral meetings in China today therefore marks an important step towards us achieve that goal,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The CCCC and ASI Global are two very important players in their respective fields, and the declarations of intents means that we can now invite them to make their expertise available to help develop our infrastructure and construction capabilities in South Africa which will benefit the South African people across the country.”

The Minister said that in the months ahead, the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure will build on these decelerations of intent to further develop agreements towards unblocking any challenges which may stand in the way of launching construction projects in South Africa.

“I look forward to inviting the CCCC and ASI Global to join us as we work towards our dream of turning the country into a construction site. If we truly want to see rapid economic growth and job creation, the assistance of entities such as the CCCC and ASI Global, and many others across the world, will crucial and I, therefore, look forward to see how they work to help us improve South Africa. Let us Build South Africa.”

