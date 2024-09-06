Results of gaming sector survey 2023

MACAU, September 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the number of enterprises engaged in gaming activities stayed at 9 in 2023, 6 of which were gaming concessionaires and 3 were engaged in pari-mutuels and lotteries.

Resumption of travel activities provided a boost to the gaming sector, driving up receipts and expenditure of the sector. Total receipts of the gaming sector surged by 308.1% year-on-year to MOP188.52 billion in 2023; of which, receipts from games of chance leapt by 335.9% to MOP183.60 billion, back to 63% of the level in 2019.

Total expenditure of the sector (excluding taxes) stood at MOP80.06 billion, an uplift of 98.6% year-on-year. Operating Expenses (MOP31.71 billion) and Purchase of Goods, Commissions & Customer Rebates (MOP18.12 billion) accounted for 39.6% and 22.6% of the expenditure respectively, up by 16.2 percentage points and 13.4 percentage points year-on-year; by contrast, the share of Compensation of Employees (MOP20.17 billion) decreased from 46.7% in 2022 to 25.2% in 2023. The values of the three expenditure items grew by 236.7%, 386.4% and 7.2% year-on-year respectively. On the other hand, Non-operating Expenses (including interest and depreciation) rose by 20.4% year-on-year to MOP10.07 billion.

Within Operating Expenses, expenditure on complimentary goods & services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverages (MOP19.51 billion), management services & contractual services (MOP5.40 billion) and market research & publicity (MOP2.09 billion) swelled by 365.1%, 234.6% and 232.2% year-on-year respectively.

Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy escalated by 345.8% year-on-year to MOP135.37 billion, and Gross Surplus (before taxes) rocketed by 896.5% to MOP115.20 billion.

The Gaming Sector Survey collects data on gaming activities from enterprises, excluding data on hotel, retail and other businesses operated by the enterprises.