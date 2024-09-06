Biopolymers Market to Reach Market Valuation of USD 35.60 Billion by 2031, Growing Consumer Awareness

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopolymers market was valued at USD 15.60 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 17.10 billion in 2023 to USD 35.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Biopolymers have witnessed notable growth in the past years owing to global awareness of the pollution created by plastics and rising efforts to reduce carbon footprints. For many years, non-biodegradable plastics have been extensively adopted for food packaging owing to their excellent properties that conserve the quality of food during transport and shelf-life, impacting the market growth. Also, awareness of pollution has resulted in the development of eco-friendly products for food packaging like biodegradable polymers, thus driving the market. In 2022, the global biopolymers market size was estimated at $ 15.60 billion.

Protein Biopolymers with Interactive Possibility to Hold Great Promises

At present, protein-based biopolymers are the highly promising biomaterials categories owing to their biodegradability and biocompatibility. In comparison to polysaccharide materials, these biopolymers are suitable for several material uses with the best mechanical and gas barrier features. This interactive possibility with multiple bioactive molecules has helped biopolymers expand applications in the medical sector for drug coating and tissue engineering. They also have applications in packaging owing to high nutritional properties, organoleptic features, and protection of food.

Replacement of Biopolymers over Synthetic Polymers Will Be Common over 4-5 years

The following are the key Biopolymers Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Use of biopolymers instead of synthetic polymers in several daily products could pose environmental benefits. The basic nature of biopolymers denotes that they can be renewed since they are composed of living materials, so they can never be depleted. Conversely, polymers are mostly made from unsustainable sources like coal and oil, which simply means that there is a certain number of products that can be produced with them. Biopolymers are biodegradable, release less greenhouse gases, and can potentially lower carbon footprint on a global scale.

Blend of Biopolymers with Natural Fiber Surface Modification to Enhance Properties of Biopolymers

Amalgamating more than two biopolymers and blending with natural fiber surface amendment improve the physical and mechanical properties of biopolymers. Biopolymers can be utilized in numerous applications like medical applications, plastic bags, automotive components, and more. These materials hold the benefit of being used to produce biomass or composted with organic waste. Also, these materials can be reprocessed to generate valuable oligomers and monomers by microorganisms and utilized to generate origin goods.

Segments covered in Biopolymers market are as follows:

Product

Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PLA, PHA, Biodegradable Plastics and Other

Application

Films, Bottle, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants and Other

End Users

Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Agriculture and Others

Biodegradable Polymers to Witness Expanded Use for Superior Performance over Next 10 years

Studies have revealed that using biodegradable polymers to produce polymer electrolytes leads to superior performance in comparison to non-biodegradable substitutes. These enhanced properties of solid electrolytes comprise ionic stability and conductivity. Thin-film polymer is generated by blending with additives and then evaporation of solvent. The ionic mechanical and conductive features of electrolytes are impacted by various factors among which are the polymers type applied, and the variety of ionic salts used.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In June 2024: BASF, a chemical company based in Germany expanded its product line of biopolymers by launching biomass-balanced variant of ecoflex polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT).

In October 2023: NatureWorks, a prominent producer of ploylactic acid biopolymers made of renewable resources, recently made notable movement on the manufacturing of their totally incorporated Ingeo™️ PLA biopolymer production plant in Thailand.

In February 2024: Bluepha and TotalEnergies Corbion, who came into strategic alliance in May 2023, introduced the first sustainable fibers with the help of Bluepha PHA and Luminy PLA.

In July 2023: Braskem announced completion of expansion in manufacturing capacity of bio-based ethylene facility in Brazil. The investment of EDS 87 million was made to satisfy the growing demands for sustainable items on a global scale.

More Innovations in Biopolymers Will Drive Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Activities

The growing quantities of plastic used regularly is forcing the introduction of sustainable substitutes. Biodegradable and bio-based materials have witnessed remarkable growth in different industries in the recent past, especially in packaging sector, impacted by increasing consumer shift towards reducing waste and green packaging. Moreover, they are majorly demanded by the medical industry for tissue engineering and drug delivery, and more. Navigating towards a sustainable future, advancements in the domain will enhance the properties of biomaterials and make manufacturing processes eco-friendly.

