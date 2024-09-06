ReadSpeaker celebrates becoming a trillion character company

In just the first seven months of 2024, ReadSpeaker converted one trillion characters from text into audio for its customers.

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 marks a quarter century of expertise in text to speech for ReadSpeaker. In just the first seven months of the year, the company surpassed a mammoth milestone - with over one trillion characters converted from text into audio for its customers.

Assuming that the average word is five characters long, ReadSpeaker has converted around two hundred billion words into lifelike, AI-powered voice - supporting more than 12,000 customers as they reach wider, more diverse audiences with their content across websites, games, public transport, apps, virtual learning environments, and more.

In the 25 years since ReadSpeaker launched, globalization has increased the need for language translation for non-native speakers. In 2024, ReadSpeaker users made an average of 500,000 translation requests per month, making use of the 50+ languages available. With innovation at the heart of everything ReadSpeaker does, new voices, indigenous languages and dialects are continuously developed while also working alongside customers to create bespoke solutions and custom voices.

Awareness has also grown about the importance of accessibility, with many countries and regions passing legislation that places the responsibility of making content inclusive onto organizations and brands. Working alongside accessibility experts, ReadSpeaker builds solutions that enhance the usability of digital spaces for all people.

Whether customers need custom voices to communicate their unique brand identity in the voice space, learning tools within their LMS, online content reading solutions to improve website usability, offline dynamic narration for game accessibility, passenger announcements or assistive technology for personal use, ReadSpeaker has been a constant for over 25 years.

Other mainstays have been the innovative customers and strong partnerships with organizations that share a commitment to an excellent user experience, engagement, accessibility, inclusion, and branded voice experiences across all sectors, such as Sonos, Corriere della Sera, the French government administration, Moodle, D2L, Blackboard and Canvas.

Roy Lindemann, CMO and Co-Founder of ReadSpeaker, said: “There is so much to be proud of over the past 25 years of ReadSpeaker, but what stands out to me is our experienced team full of innovative ideas, boundless energy, and endless enthusiasm to take us into the next 25 years. We are also fortunate to work alongside amazing partners and customers who share our goal of enhancing customer engagement with text to speech. Together, we're committed to continue making a positive impact by increasing accessibility and continuously improving our technology to deliver the best possible voices and tools."

ReadSpeaker is the most trusted independent digital voice partner for global brands, institutions, and organizations. With over 25 years’ experience, ReadSpeaker’s AI-powered text-to-speech solutions and expert assistance enhance the accessibility of digital content and enable more user-friendly and engaging interactions with technology. The company’s flexible cloud, on-premise, and embedded solutions bring over 200 expressive, humanlike synthetic voices in more than 50 languages to any application or device. The company consistently maintains its uncompromising commitment to data privacy and has so far speech enabled over 10,000 voice applications worldwide.

The ReadSpeaker VoiceLab works closely with brands and organizations to create Custom Branded Voices: unique, expressive, and instantly recognizable digital voices that enable on-brand CX across touchpoints.

For more information, go to readspeaker.com and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.



