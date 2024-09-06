Submit Release
In Memoriam: Frits Florin (1937 – 2024)

6th September 2024 | News

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is sorry to share the sad news about its co-founder Frits Florin who died on 15 August 2024 aged 87.

Frits was the director of the Foundation for Refugee Students (UAF) from 1969 to 1976 and co-founded ECRE in 1974.

