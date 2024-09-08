"Echoes of New York" Art Show, a collaboration between daeuArt Gallery And Viet Chu Photography Opens in Tribeca

Left: Viet Chu. Hudson Yards, 2020. Right: Annabella Ducheneaux. In the Company of Strangers, 2024. Viet Chu, Viet Chu Photography Annabella Ducheneaux, Multimedia Storyteller, daeuArt Gallery

Summary - “Echoes of New York,” features fine-art photography and abstract art reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- daeuArt Gallery and Viet Chu Photography are thrilled to announce the opening of their collaborative art show, “Echoes of New York,” on September 12, 2024, in Tribeca. This unique exhibition will feature captivating fine-art photography by Viet Chu, complemented by abstract pieces by Annabella Ducheneaux, a multimedia storyteller represented by daeuArt Gallery.Viet’s photography captures the quiet and often overlooked moments in a city that usually rushes by in a blur. He delves into the subtle narratives and tensions within everyday scenes, highlighting the extraordinary depth in ordinary moments. Each photograph in this exhibit was captured at the height of the pandemic and portrays Viet’s recent artistic journey and his observations of life’s delicate intricacies, focusing on beauty rather than the imbalanced and negative news. Ducheneaux’s work showcases “daeuArt Notes,” a series of visual translations of sounds into art, using a technique developed by Daeu Angert, the abstract artist and founder of daeuArt Gallery. Ducheneaux’s artwork illustrates the sounds of New York, captured in the exact locations as Chu’s photographs four years later. By documenting the city’s recovery, these images tell a compelling story of the pandemic’s impact on New Yorkers and, by extension, the world.The show will run from September 12 through 14th, at 72 Warren St, New York, NY. We are pleased to offer free admission to the exhibition, in line with our commitment to making art accessible to everyone.daeuArt Gallery is a contemporary art gallery founded by Serbian-American artist Daeu Angert. Daeu specializes in painting concepts at the crossroads of art and thought leadership. She uses oil, digital, and multimedia mediums to bring her artwork to life. As a self-taught artist and multipotentialite, Daeu has forged her artistic path, employing a unique finger painting technique and weaving storytelling into her pieces. As a digital-first gallery, we offer year-round online programming and host in-person exhibitions in New York City. Additionally, through daeuMedia, we produce digital content, including the “ I Paint Ideas ” podcast. A portion of our gallery proceeds supports the daeuArt Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to fostering creativity by backing visual arts and music programs for children in underserved communities in the United States.Annabella was born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She received her BBA in advertising and integrated marketing and a minor in arts and entertainment management from Pace University in New York City. Through her storytelling, Annabella seeks to explore the complexities of life by embracing both the joyous and the somber. She crafts narratives that reflect the full spectrum of the human experience through various media.Born in Vietnam, Viet’s early life spanned across Vietnam and Taiwan before he spent his adolescence in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. His adulthood has been shaped by the vibrant streets of New York City, where his artistic vision has flourished, balancing out his 25+ corporate years in Technology Development & Wireless Communications, Viet’s work encompasses a wide range of subjects, from street scenes and landscapes to architecture, aerial, beauty, and portraiture. His images are driven by the desire to capture the esoteric beauty of people and things, in their own presentation, and all inherently unique. Viet loves to travel and explore, and was only a few hundred miles short of reaching Antartica to complete his 7th continent when he was recently in Ushuaia, Argentina. Viet’s entry into photography was inspired by his father, who captured the essence of beauty in endearing portraits of Viet’s mother and family. At the age of 13, Viet received his first camera, an Olympus OM-1 SLR, a gift from his father who recognized his budding interest in photography even before he had taken his first shot.Echoes of New York Art Show72 Warren Street, NY NY 10007Online VIP/Press Preview:September 9th - 11thOpening Night Preview: Sep 12th, 5pm-8pmGallery Hours:Sep 12th, 1pm-8pmSep 13th, 11am-8pmSep 14th, 11am-8pm

