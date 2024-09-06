Christine Buckley re-elected as Editor

Christine Buckley has been re-elected as Editor of The Journalist, the NUJ’s magazine. The outcome of the election was formally ratified at a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council this morning (6 September) following the close of ballot yesterday.

© Pat Stockley

Christine was elected on the first count with 1198 first preference votes. The quota was 1077.

Vice President Gerry Curran presiding, congratulated Christine on her re-election and congratulated all candidates on their participation in the process.

He said:

“The NUJ is unique in electing an editor to our magazine. It takes courage and commitment to stand for election and I congratulate all who put their names forward. It was a diverse field reflecting many strands within the union. “I wish Christine well in her new term. We are facing into a busy period within our union and there will be no shortage of news.”

Christine Buckley was elected editor in 2009 and has already served three terms as editor.

Results: First Preference Votes

Sean Bell 132

Christine Buckley 1198

Tessa Clarke 151

Phil Creighton 141

Gerard Cunningham 162

Samantha Downes 139

Helena Parton 58

Brian Pelan 116

Craig Thomas 57

