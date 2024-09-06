Christine Buckley re-elected as Editor
Christine Buckley has been re-elected as Editor of The Journalist, the NUJ’s magazine. The outcome of the election was formally ratified at a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council this morning (6 September) following the close of ballot yesterday.
Christine was elected on the first count with 1198 first preference votes. The quota was 1077.
Vice President Gerry Curran presiding, congratulated Christine on her re-election and congratulated all candidates on their participation in the process.
He said:
“The NUJ is unique in electing an editor to our magazine. It takes courage and commitment to stand for election and I congratulate all who put their names forward. It was a diverse field reflecting many strands within the union.
“I wish Christine well in her new term. We are facing into a busy period within our union and there will be no shortage of news.”
Christine Buckley was elected editor in 2009 and has already served three terms as editor.
Results: First Preference Votes
Sean Bell 132
Christine Buckley 1198
Tessa Clarke 151
Phil Creighton 141
Gerard Cunningham 162
Samantha Downes 139
Helena Parton 58
Brian Pelan 116
Craig Thomas 57
